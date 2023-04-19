Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 46F. S winds shifting to WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with mostly clear skies. Low 46F. S winds shifting to WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.