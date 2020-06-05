By Dawnita Fogleman
Staff Writer
Kneel at Noon will be held at Centennial Park from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday. Participants will kneel for eight minutes in honor of George Floyd’s memory.
Floyd died after he was pinned underneath the knee of a Minnesota police officer on May 25.
“I'm inviting police, sheriff, highway patrol, any law enforcement officers that want to join us,” Amber Jensen said. “It's going to be a peaceful demonstration of our solidarity with black and brown Americans.”
Jensen was careful to elucidate that this demonstration is not an anti-police event.
“There is not a police brutality racial problem in Woodward,” Jensen said. “This is simply to stand in solidarity with the good cops and with the black and brown Americans, and to stand up against the bad cops wherever they may be.”
This situation is very close to Jensen’s heart because of an incident on May 31, 1989.
“It was a black man who saved my life when I got hit by a vehicle when I was eight,” Jensen said.
