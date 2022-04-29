The Woodward Kiwanis Club will hold its 56th annual Golden W Awards on Monday in the Woodward High School Auditorium.
The event recognizes Woodward High School students who have earned membership in the Oklahoma Honor Society. In addition one senior will receive the Golden W Award.
Guest speaker this year is Dr. Diana Lovell, the president at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.
Lovell began her tenure at Southwestern on July 1, 2021, coming from Blinn College in Texas.
A Weatherford native, Lovell received an education degree from Baylor University. She holds master’s and doctorate degrees in histroy from the University of Houston.
Students being recognized this year include:
Seniors
Alexa Bell, Abriana Braley, Sofey Burnett, Jesus Cano, Colby Covalt, Carlos Crespo, Airyn Farley, Guadalupe Hernandez, Peyton Hughes, Leslie Klassen, Emmerson McDonald, Faith O’Handley, Allie Patten, Wyatt Pope, Yasmin Reyes, Jaime Rocha Lopez, Zoey Taylor, Erika White
Juniors
Maria Altamirano, Blair Brouwers, Brayden Bruehl, Nicole Caballero, Samuel Cheap, Jacee Childers, Luis Corral, Evan Dunn, Camille Frederick, Elizabeth Friend, Madison Green, Shawn Harris, Hunter Harrison, Talbot Iliff, Josie Jones, Lisandro Lopez, Ava Long, Serenity Long, Xiomara Marquez, Kyle Martin, Ethan Matt, Keelin Mink, Jubelqui Miramontes, Hunter Moseley, Thessaly Pfeifer, Presley Pruett, Catalina Ramirez, Caden Reid, Christian Rosales, Bailee Jo Ryan, Olivia Shuyler, Jude Spaeth, Kaylan Swindle, Lorna Waggoner, Halle Waibel, Kendal Wells, Gentry Wilcoz, Veronica Zwink
Sophomores
Rance Bay, Destiny Briseno, Charles Brydon, Alondra Cano, Carina Chen, Brynn Custar, Jessica Davis, Alisha Graf, Dayne Harris, Emma Heckart, James Heckart, Micah Heflin, Cristina Hernandez, Lilian Higareda, Autumn Jones, Michael Logan, Barrett Love, Veronica Martinez, Don Meinders, Riley Moore, Peyton Newby, Cole Parker, Taylen Patrick, Breanna Reaves, Melanie Rosales, Lillian Talley, Zane Waibel, Zane Wasson
Freshmen
Jessiah Baeza, Nevaeh Berends, Kasen Boren, Mason Boring, Christopher Brown, Waylon Brown, Jack Case, Abimael Castruita, Aleah Chase, Alex Chen, Sidney Crain, Drew Elliott, Fernando Estrada, Emalee Fair, Madison Graf, Ethan Green, Taylor Hamilton, Zackary Harris, Marley Hendricksen, Kamryn Jones, Heath Laubach, Caden Lawellin, Cooper Littau, Deeonia Mann, Macie Matt, Brandon Matute, Tracen McCoy, Kaylee McGraw, Parker Merrey, Abigail Ortega, Olivia Pingry, Connor Price, Carter Reid, Annalyss Ringler, Zoey Roberts, Cheyenne Semmel, Kash Shipley, Tatum Sittner, Bennett Smith, Dylan Soto, Ashton Steed, Conner Sunderland, Valeria Vera Nunez, JoElla Waggoner, Hunter Weber, Alexander Wells, Matteson White, Adam Williams, Catelyn Winn.
