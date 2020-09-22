A jury of seven women and five men spread out in the Woodward County Courthouse Tuesday morning for the second day of the trial of Joshua Gregory Anthony.
The two alternate jurors were also present as Ashley McDermott with the District Attorney’s office gave an initial examination of the first witness, Det. Dustin Swallow of the Woodward Police Department.
The jury watched the recording of Swallow’s interrogation with Anthony. They also heard from the child, who is the alleged victim, remotely through video on a screen as Assistant District Attorney Susan K. Meinders and Defense Attorney Ryan D Recker asked questions.
The jury also heard from Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Criminalist Antje Stambaugh who answered questions regarding two DNA reports she completed based on evidence submitted to her from Woodward Police Det. Darren Navratil.
The child’s mother and the mother of Anthony’s older children also testified before the jury.
Anthony is on trial for sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 years.
District Judge Justin Eilers released the jury for the day around 3:30 p.m. to reconvene Wednesday morning.
