A national pet rescue tour will be in Woodward on Thursday to help raise money for WOOF Pet Rescue.
Jordan’s Way, a mission to share animal welfare stories and inspire people to adopt pets, will be at WOOF (66 Industrial Road) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. doing a facebook live fundraiser. You can watch or attend the event.
Viewers will be able to watch shelter employees, volunteers and others participate in various games and challenges and be able to donate to the shelter. Local police officers Jack Brown and Tank Riley are participating in one of the pie in the face challenges, said Debbie Kinney with WOOF Pet Rescue.
According to their website, Jordan’s Way has helped over 80,000 animals get adopted during its national tours.
According to facebook posts, the fundraiser has a goal of $20,000.
