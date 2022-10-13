A frustrating football season continued Thursday night for the Boomers as they lost a 42-17 district game to John Marshall at Boomer Stadium.
Woodward trailed from the start and fell to 0-7 and 0-4 in the district. John Marshall won its second consecutive game after an 0-5 start.
The Bears needed just a little over two minutes to get on the board with Kylin Drennon’s two-yard touchdown run. The big play was a 48-yard run by quarterback Dorien Middleton. A two-point conversion made it 8-0.
Woodward countered with a 77-yard, 15-play drive for its first score. Ace Long got the touchdown on a one-yard run, set up by a 29-yard pass from Ryan Douglas-Fischer to Taelen Laird. Long, who accounted for all of the Boomer scoring, kicked the extra point.
Two special teams plays gave the Bears momentum and a bigger lead.
First, Dondric Williams took a kickoff back 85 yards for a score and 14-7 Bear lead. On the next kickoff the Boomers turned it over giving the Bears possession at the 32 and leading to a touchdown by Middleton. A two-point conversion made it 22-7.
After an exchange of punts, the Boomers got on the board again, taking advantage of a short field. A pass interference penalty set up the Boomers on the 17 where Long broke loose for the score. The extra point made it 22-14 and it stayed that way until halftime.
In the third period, the Boomers took the kickoff and went 73 yards in 16 plays to trim the deficit to 22-17 on Long’s 28-yard field goal. Woodward used almost 10 minutes of the third period on the drive.
John Marshall, though, came right back and went 62 yards in 8 plays with Middleton hitting Drennon for a 19-yard touchdown. A 39-yard pass to Drennon was the big play in the drive.
Ahead 28-17, the Bears added two more fourth quarter scores on a 41-yard run by Middleton and a 50-yard run by Makel Jackson.
Woodward didn’t threaten in the fourth period.
The Boomers will play at Cashion next Thursday.
In the other 4A-1 game on Thursday, Elk City routed Chickasha 51-14 to take sole possession of the district lead. Weatherford and Cache played on Friday night. Clinton had an open week.
Scores of interest
6A-1
Enid 9, Westmoore 7
Norman 20, Edmond Santa Fe 17
Owassoe 36, Yukon 17
Union 53, Mustang 21
Norman North 64, Southmoore 10
6A-2
Muskogee 48, Tahlequah 13
Ponca City 13, Putnam City 7
Stillwater 55, Bartlesville 7
5A
Midwest City 37, MacArthur 14
Claremore 28, Tulsa Edison 14
Guthrie 70, Southeast 6
Duncan 56, Altus 0
4A
Cushing 63, McLain 8
Tuttle 38, Bridge Creek 10
Elk City 51, Chickasha 14
Bethany 41, Tecumseh 0
Blanchard 42,Classen SAS 20
3A
Metro Christian 42, Kingfisher 7
McLoud 34, Mannford 26
Anadarko 37, North Rock Creek 7
Heritage Hall 58, Dickson 20
Lincoln Christian 49, Seminole 0
2A
OCS 23, Perry 21
Community Christian 14, Purcell 6
Hennessey 61, Blackwell 7
Crossings Christian 16, Chandler 6
A
Merritt 38, Sayre 28
Mangum 45, Empire14
Hooker 21, Texhoma 20
Christian Heritage 27, Cashion 25
Hobart 65, Cordell 6
Apache 44, Snyder 0
Fairview 30, Mooreland 6
Burns Flat-Dill City 38, Thomas 20
Crescent 23, Hinton 21
B
Regent Prep 75, Barnsdall 38
Oklahoma Bible 56, Ringwood 14
Laverne 56, Shattuck 8
Southwest Covenant 52, Okeene 28
Turpin 60, Balko-Forgan 12
Cherokee 56, Garber 50
Seiling 62, Waukomis 14
Pond Creek-Hunter 56, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6
Covingtono-Douglas 36, Canton 0
Pioner 46, Olive 0
Hollis 15, Beaver 0
C
Timberlake 58, Buffalo 34
Geary 38, Ryan 22
Waynoka 46, Sharon-Mutual 0
Mountain View-Gotebo 62, Bray-Doyle 6
Medford 60, Tyrone 14
Tipton 46, Grandfield 0
Boise City 56, DCLA 6
