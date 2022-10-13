A frustrating football season continued Thursday night for the Boomers as they lost a 42-17 district game to John Marshall at Boomer Stadium.

Woodward trailed from the start and fell to 0-7 and 0-4 in the district. John Marshall won its second consecutive game after an 0-5 start.

The Bears needed just a little over two minutes to get on the board with Kylin Drennon’s two-yard touchdown run. The big play was a 48-yard run by quarterback Dorien Middleton. A two-point conversion made it 8-0.

Woodward countered with a 77-yard, 15-play drive for its first score. Ace Long got the touchdown on a one-yard run, set up by a 29-yard pass from Ryan Douglas-Fischer to Taelen Laird. Long, who accounted for all of the Boomer scoring, kicked the extra point.

Two special teams plays gave the Bears momentum and a bigger lead.

First, Dondric Williams took a kickoff back 85 yards for a score and 14-7 Bear lead. On the next kickoff the Boomers turned it over giving the Bears possession at the 32 and leading to a touchdown by Middleton. A two-point conversion made it 22-7.

After an exchange of punts, the Boomers got on the board again, taking advantage of a short field. A pass interference penalty set up the Boomers on the 17 where Long broke loose for the score. The extra point made it 22-14 and it stayed that way until halftime.

In the third period, the Boomers took the kickoff and went 73 yards in 16 plays to trim the deficit to 22-17 on Long’s 28-yard field goal. Woodward used almost 10 minutes of the third period on the drive.

John Marshall, though, came right back and went 62 yards in 8 plays with Middleton hitting Drennon for a 19-yard touchdown. A 39-yard pass to Drennon was the big play in the drive.

Ahead 28-17, the Bears added two more fourth quarter scores on a 41-yard run by Middleton and a 50-yard run by Makel Jackson.

Woodward didn’t threaten in the fourth period.

The Boomers will play at Cashion next Thursday.

In the other 4A-1 game on Thursday, Elk City routed Chickasha 51-14 to take sole possession of the district lead. Weatherford and Cache played on Friday night. Clinton had an open week.

Scores of interest

6A-1

Enid 9, Westmoore 7

Norman 20, Edmond Santa Fe 17

Owassoe 36, Yukon 17

Union 53, Mustang 21

Norman North 64, Southmoore 10

6A-2

Muskogee 48, Tahlequah 13

Ponca City 13, Putnam City 7

Stillwater 55, Bartlesville 7

5A

Midwest City 37, MacArthur 14

Claremore 28, Tulsa Edison 14

Guthrie 70, Southeast 6

Duncan 56, Altus 0

4A

Cushing 63, McLain 8

Tuttle 38, Bridge Creek 10

Elk City 51, Chickasha 14

Bethany 41, Tecumseh 0

Blanchard 42,Classen SAS 20

3A

Metro Christian 42, Kingfisher 7

McLoud 34, Mannford 26

Anadarko 37, North Rock Creek 7

Heritage Hall 58, Dickson 20

Lincoln Christian 49, Seminole 0

2A

OCS 23, Perry 21

Community Christian 14, Purcell 6

Hennessey 61, Blackwell 7

Crossings Christian 16, Chandler 6

A

Merritt 38, Sayre 28

Mangum 45, Empire14

Hooker 21, Texhoma 20

Christian Heritage 27, Cashion 25

Hobart 65, Cordell 6

Apache 44, Snyder 0

Fairview 30, Mooreland 6

Burns Flat-Dill City 38, Thomas 20

Crescent 23, Hinton 21

B

Regent Prep 75, Barnsdall 38

Oklahoma Bible 56, Ringwood 14

Laverne 56, Shattuck 8

Southwest Covenant 52, Okeene 28

Turpin 60, Balko-Forgan 12

Cherokee 56, Garber 50

Seiling 62, Waukomis 14

Pond Creek-Hunter 56, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6

Covingtono-Douglas 36, Canton 0

Pioner 46, Olive 0

Hollis 15, Beaver 0

C

Timberlake 58, Buffalo 34

Geary 38, Ryan 22

Waynoka 46, Sharon-Mutual 0

Mountain View-Gotebo 62, Bray-Doyle 6

Medford 60, Tyrone 14

Tipton 46, Grandfield 0

Boise City 56, DCLA 6

Tags

Trending Video