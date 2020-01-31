“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” says a scam alert from The Jewelry Station.
The scam, which involves jewelry stamped as 18 or 14 karat gold (when it is not), has cost people hundreds of dollars.
“We’ve seen the chain probably six or seven times in (the store) now, with different people that have bought it off of someone at a casino or at a gas station,” Sales Associate Cassie Garza said. “They've been stamped. They're not actually gold though. We've seen yellow gold, white gold and rose gold that’s been stamped 14 or 18, but they're not real.”
According to Garza, the pieces are plated metal of some sort and stamped as gold.
Things to look for are color and weight. Real yellow gold isn’t as yellow as plate gold, according to Garza.
“If it's a really big piece and it’s stamped but it's really light (weight) that's a good indicator that is not gold,” Garza explained. “Look to see if there's any wear. Because the majority of the ones that have come in, the gold plating will be rubbed off so you can see some of the silver edges.”
According to Garza, it’s also a good indicator that a piece isn’t real if they don’t want anyone else to check it out.
“The chains that they're bringing in, if they were real they would have been multi-thousand dollar chains,” Garza said. “The Rolex in the picture would have been a $35,000, $40,000 watch.”
The Jewelry Station is encouraging people to bring pieces in to authenticate before purchasing. The people selling these fakes are claiming they are in need of money, usually only asking $300 to $400.
“Be cautious when buying jewelry off the street. If you have any doubt, come to a jeweler and just get it checked out,” Garza said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.