OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, August 6, 2020 - Jenna Steadman, Woodward, Okla. was awarded the prestigious $1,000 Guy Shull Memorial scholarship during the recent 68th Annual Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association (OCA) Convention and Trade Show. The Guy Shull Scholarship is funded by the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation (OCF), a charitable arm of the OCA.
Steadman is attending Oklahoma State University and majoring in Pre-Veterinary Animal Science, while completing prerequisites for dental school.
"My goal is to own my own dental clinic," Steadman said.
While Steadman's career goals are in Dentistry, her roots, values, and life skills can be attributed to agriculture.
"I grew up on our century-old family farm, learning and working alongside my grandpa, dad, and the rest of my family. I have seen firsthand the joys of ranching along with the struggles that farmers and ranchers face. Our family farm was recently honored as an Oklahoma Centennial Farm. Promoting the beef industry is vital to the future of production agriculture and essential to improve and expand family farming and ranching operations. I am passionate about the Oklahoma beef industry and am excited for the future for my generation of producers," Steadman said.
"It's an honor to award outstanding young people, like Jenna with scholarships to assist in furthering their education," said Mike Weeks, OCA President. "I am excited that our Foundation is in a place where we can encourage passionate agricultural youth to stay in the industry."
The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation was created to provide a charitable trust for the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association and Oklahoma Junior Cattlemen's Association. When you support the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Foundation, you support beef cattle educational programs, research projects in cooperation with Oklahoma State University, educational scholarships for Oklahoma's 4-H and FFA youth and the preservation of the Oklahoma beef cattle industry and its traditions.
