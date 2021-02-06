“The winter storm that began the year captured January’s biggest weather headline,” Oklahoma Mesonet State Climatologist Gary McManus said. “The event straddled the changeover from 2020 to 2021, with as much as 10 inches of snow falling in Vici on New Year’s Day.”
Since the snows began in late October, Arnett has reported 34.3 inches. That is 24.1 inches more than their seasonal normal of 10.2 inches.
“Gate had received 31.1 inches during that same period,” McManus said. “Six other sites had reported at least 20 inches of snow for the season through January, all in northwestern Oklahoma.”
January also saw the first two tornado reports, as well as wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour and a dust storm warning in the Panhandle.
While January was unusually wet for Northwest Oklahoma, things are expected to change.
“It does look like the threat of significant snow has diminished,” McManus said. “Otherwise, a warm-up for a few days, then a front Thursday, then a real front over the weekend. Very little moisture available for any type of precipitation.”
With all the extra moisture, drought took a tumble in January, according to McManus.
“The wet month allowed a drop in drought coverage from 25 percent at the end of December to 11 percent exiting January,” McManus said. “The Climate Prediction Center’s (CPC) outlooks for February see increased odds of below normal temperatures across the northern half of the state.”
“February is normally a relatively dry month in Oklahoma. Therefore, near- or below-normal precipitation combined with near- or below-normal temperatures would not be favorable conditions for drought development.”
