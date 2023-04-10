ake Henderson, a U. S. Government and psychology teacher at Woodward High School is the district’s new teacher of the year.
The announcement was made Monday at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon held in the Conference Center.
Henderson is in his 19th year teaching at Woodward High School and won the honor his first time as a nominee.
He was introduced by 2022 Teacher of the Year Sonya Covalt.
Other finalists were Highland Park first grade teacher Kari Boone, Early Childhood Center teacher Kenni Fewin and Middle School science teacher Moriah Graff.
In addition to receiving a prize package, Henderson will compete in the Oklahoma Teacher of the Year contest later this year.
Henderson said he had a favorite quote on the wall of his classroom, “This job doesn’t pay half what it’s worth, but it’s a thankful man that has it.”
“I wanted to look at it every day and remember how lucky I am and how grateful I am,” he said. “When I got hired 19 years ago, I had been out of teaching a couple of years. Woodward gave me a chance and I’ve always been very grateful for that.”
A tradition of the ceremony has featured students speaking on behalf of their teacher.
Liam and Summit McVicker, kindergarten students, represented Fewin. First grader Quinn Alexander spoke for Boone, freshmen Dathan Custar and Bo Patten for Graff and graduate Yoselyn Dominguez for Henderson.
The Teacher of the Year ceremony is sponsored by the Woodward News and the chamber of commerce education committee.
