Second-ranked McGuinness scored 28 points in the first period and went on to defeat the Boomers 56-20 at Boomer Stadium Friday.
Dominic Richardson returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for touchdown, giving the Irish momentum they never really lost.
Richardson would go on to score two more touchdowns and Luke Tarman tossed four touchdown passes as the Irish improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in district play.
The Boomers dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the district.
After falling behind 28-0, the Boomers got on the board late in the second quarter.
Stopping McGuinness on a fourth down play near midfield, the Boomers converted a fourth and 12 with a 17-yard pass from Parker Pruett to Drake Parker, then Zach Chavez turned a short pass from Pruett into a 23-yard gain to the Irish nine.
Daniel Fraire scored on the next play to make it 28-6.
McGuinness answered two plays later as Richardson went 59 yards to the Boomer 17 and Tarman threw a touchdown pass on the next play. McGuinness added another score right before halftime to make it 42-6.
Richardson scored on the first McGuinness possession of the second half and the Irish added another score after a Boomer fumble on a punt return.
Down 56-6, the Boomers scored twice in the fourth period on a 12-yard run by Pruett and a 17-yard pass from Shawn Chase to Parker.
Woodward goes to Guthrie next week.
*****
In an area game, Sharon-Mutual blasted Tyrone, 60-32, outscoring the Bobcats 38-0 in the second half.
Tyrone lost for the first time this season and is 1-1 in district play
Sharon-Mutual moved to 2-0 in District C-1.
The Trojans rolled up 592 yards in total offense.
Alex Carter had 278 yards on 22 attempts and Gabe Sessoms carried 23 times for 252 yards.
Sessoms had three touchdowns in the big second half and Carter and Drake Killman had one each.
