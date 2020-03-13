Woodward County Commissioners will be deciding on a County investment plan at their 10 a.m. meeting on Monday
After initial business, the board will be considering action whether or not to rescind Resolution R-19-62. This is a blanket resolution from last year which authorizes the Treasurer to invest available County funds in various financial institutions at her discretion.
Commissioners will then consider passing new Resolution R-20-13, a new County investment plan moving funds into a Cash Sweep account which will earn interest.
The board will consider going out for bids on a 10 foot by 10 foot well house in Section 4 T21N R20W for Rural Water District 2.
An acknowledgment of certificate of Compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will be considered for Russell Farms LLC in NE 1/4 Section 34 T22N R21W in District 3.
Commissioners will consider a resolution for disposing of two Caterpillar motor graders for District 1.
The board will also consider the Court Clerk records management and preservation monthly report.
In addition to other regular business, a transfer of appropriations from Fair #1308 to OSU #1310 due to an AT&T bill being taken out of the wrong account.
