Woodward County Commissioners will meet Monday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. for their regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse.
In addition to regular business, the board will consider the deductible fund for hail damage on county vehicles and property.
Choosing a retailer for an upgrade on the Woodward County courthouse internet and telephone system will be considered.
Commissioners will consider a resolution for disposal of computer systems and software equipment for the county assessor’s office.
An affidavit of assignment fiscal year 2020 subcontractor to submit claims directly to Oklahoma Juvenile Affairs for temporary detention of children.
Six-month sealed bids will be opened and considered for county-wide road materials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.