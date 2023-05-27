Interlocal agreements and grants dot a large agenda county commissioners will deal with at their final meeting in May on Tuesday.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room at the Woodward County Courthouse. The meeting is Tuesday this week due to the Memorial Day holiday.
Commissioners will consider a number of interlocal agreements, including
- Agreement with the city on maintaining municipal streets for the next fiscal year
- Agreement with the city on using the jail for the next fiscal year
- Agreement with the city on a community sentencing program for the next fiscal year
- Agreement with the city on answering 911 and administrative calls and dispatching for the next fiscal year
Commissioners will also hear an update of grants and consider a contract with OEDA for $6,000 for grant administration services for the Mutual CDBG grant and sign the contract.
The next item is signing a letter of authorization with OEDA to conduct work in Okgrants system for the CDBG grant.
Also on the agenda is a contract with Canadian County Juvenile Detention for services at that county’s juvenile detention center for the upcoming fiscal year.
Commissioners will also consider the reappointment of Bill Phillips, Kevin Mitchell and Shaun Barnett to the Woodward County E-911 board.
Phillips is the Sharon-Mutual representative, Mitchell represents the county and Barnett the city on the board.
Also up for consideration is the temporary appropriations for the upcoming fiscal year.
Other items include
- Discussion with county officers and emergency management
- Blanket purchase orders
- Monthly payroll
- Acceptance of lette4r from Britton, Kuykendall and Miller CPAs to prepare financial statements, estimate of needs and publication sheet
- Disposal of radios for District 2
- Disposal of various items for the sheriff’s department.
