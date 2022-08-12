A Woodward High School football player injured in practice on Friday morning was taken by Air Evac to Oklahoma City.
High School Principal Ron Sunderland said the player was hit on the chin during a practice drill and felt some numbness and tingling.
Woodward County EMS responded and called in Air Evac to take the player to a neurologist in Oklahoma City for observation and as a precaution, Sunderland said.
Sunderland said the player was able to move his extremities and was talking.
The players name has not been released yet.
Friday was the first day of full pads and contact practices at Oklahoma's schools.
Woodward coaches and players gathered for a group prayer before breaking for the morning.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.