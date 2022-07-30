Alva, Oklahoma – The Woodward Industrial Foundation Scholarship was established as a pass-through scholarship in 2009 by the Board of Directors of the Woodward Industrial Foundation.
In 2022, the Woodward Industrial Foundation Scholarship became a permanent endowment as directed by Alan Case, president, and his Board of Directors.
“Under the leadership of LaVern Phillips, the Woodward Industrial Foundation started its first scholarship with Northwestern in 2009,” said Skeeter Bird, CEO, Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association. “Over the last 13 years, this scholarship has impacted many students and positively changed countless lives by encouraging students to live and attend college in Woodward. We are honored that Alan Case and his Board of Directors have decided to make this scholarship a permanent endowment. This endowment will solidify the support to Woodward students and the Woodward community in perpetuity.”
The purpose of this scholarship is to provide financial assistance to Northwestern students who attend classes at the Woodward campus.
For more information on the Woodward Industrial Foundation Scholarship, or about investing in Northwestern students, contact Bird at 580-327-8593 or email at aebird@nwosu.edu.
