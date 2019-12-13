Area farmers and ranchers recently attended the Day of Education held by the Oklahoma Independent Stockgrowers Association (OISA) in Oklahoma City.
“Bank of Western Oklahoma and Farm Credit both of Woodward were sponsors,” OISA Founder Andrea Hutchison said. “Also special guests were Jo Farris Oklahoma Department of Agriculture board member and Jerry Nine of Woodward Livestock.”
According to Oklahoma Farm Report, Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund (R-Calf) Chief Executive Officer Bill Bullard talked about two current litigations they are pursuing.
About one, Bullard is quoted as saying, "This is a historic anti-trust lawsuit that we filed against the four major packers. In our lawsuit, we allege that Tyson, Cargill, JBS, and National Beef conspired to artificially depress prices paid to U.S. cattle producers from January 1 of 2015 to the present. The case is presently in the stage where the packers have filed a motion to dismiss. We're in the briefing process now, and we expect that early next year, the court will hold a hearing on those motions to determine whether or not the lawsuit will proceed, so that is the status presently."
According to Oklahoma Farm Report, Bullard also provided an update on the litigation that R-Calf filed against USDA over the Beef Checkoff.
"Now that case we have already won a preliminary injunction that affects the state of Montana," Bullard said. "We have now expanded the case to include 15 states. In that case, we allege it is unconstitutional for the government to compel producers to fund the private speech of private corporations.
“Our concern is some of those private corporations are actually working against the interest of the payers of the program, and that would be the U.S. farmers and ranchers that raise cattle. The case presently is under consideration by the magistrate judge. We have already briefed our motions for summary judgement, so we are awaiting a decision that could come at any time."
Texas and Kansas are both states targeted by the litigation, but Oklahoma is not, according to Oklahoma Farm Report.
