One issue is dominating the political scene these days.
Oh, there are others around and people offer opinions and such, but the impeachment inquiry going on in Congress tends to carry the day.
As Congress is divided pretty much along party lines, so are local voters with Democrats looking more favorably toward the proceedings and Republicans likely to dismiss the inquiry outright or look at it as a political exercise.
Gina McClure, a 64-year-old Democrat from Buffalo, believes impeachment is an appropriate step.
“There have been multiple situations that should have given cause for a deeper investigation, such as paying a porn star $130,000 in hush money prior to the election; aligning with foreign governments who have in the past been considered our foes rather than our allies, such as Russia and North Korea.
"While I respect the office of president, I feel the person sitting behind the resolute desk should earn the respect of their constituents who put them in office. I feel the current president does not respect the position and has repeatedly abused the power of the office,” she said.
Butch Fjoser, a 63-year-old Republican and owner of Butch's Guns in Woodward, doesn't see it that way.
"I think the current Democratic leadership is greatly harming America and trying to do everything they can to take the focus off of the good that the president is doing for the United States right now," he said. "It has nothing to do with did he do something wrong or did he do something right. It has to do with the fact that he is being very successful, and they are trying to deflect attention away from his successes."
Ron Sunderland, 63, also a Republican from Woodward, sees a political angle as well.
"I think a lot of people jumped on board after the phone call (Ukraine) issue came out without reading the full report and getting into depth about what is going on," he said. "They (Democrats) took two and a half years into the Russia investigation and didn't get the results they wanted, I feel like they're maybe rushing into this."
Sunderland also is among those who think the whole issue will be helpful to Trump as he runs for another term.
"My gut feeling is that he will benefit from it," he said. His supporters will be that much stronger. I think it's beneficial to him, absolutely."
Margaret Benbrook, a 72-year-old Democrat, feels the inquiry is justified.
"I think it's being taken seriously now by both parties," she said. "I think it's important that it be done and be as transparent as possible so that we can see all the issues involved. We will see, but I'm glad it’s going forward now instead of right before the election."
Calvin Nelson, 50, and a Republican, believes the Democrats are going after the president so hard because, "I think he can't be bought. I think he (Trump) is showing us exactly how crooked the politicians were in the past and showing what can be done if they have the initiative to do so and they are trying to stop that."
Mike Smith, a 59-year-old Republican, pretty much agrees with that sentiment.
"I think Democrats, liberals, are willing to do whatever it takes to get Trump out of their way because they have an agenda and it is not to make the country better.
"It seems like all they've had on their plate since Trump was elected is to get Trump out. In my book, that's wrong."
Ronnie Brittain, 72 and a Woodward Democrat, feels Trump is probably guilty of something, but "knowing it and proving it are two different things."
He noted that impeachment is more of a political tool and looked back to the impeachment of Bill Clinton.
"All it did was just keep him from getting anything done for two years," Brittain said. "It was just a waste of time, it kept his plans off the table and nothing came of it."
Whether anything comes of it or not, Aaron Van Dorn, a 36-year-old Democrat from Woodward, wants the issue taken seriously.
"I hope they treat this impeachment inquiry with acumen, and they do it diligently in a nonpartisan and final manner," he said.
From the independent side, Rodney Folsom, 52, put it this way.
"My gut feeling on impeachment is it'll amount to nothing," he said. "I don't think he (Trump) has a big worry."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.