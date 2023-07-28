Coming to the Woodward Arts Theatre Aug. 11 and 12 are the Illusionists David and Teesha Laflin.
Known internationally the Laflins are Christian illusionists with a passion for ministry. The show isn’t just run by David and Teesha but it includes their four children as well.
“Our four kids (ages 14, 12, 9 and 7) are also on stage, mic’d up and heavily involved in the show. It truly is our entire family performing and presenting together,” said David Laflin.
The Laflins designed the show to be fun, fast-paced and interactive. The show has been featured at the NCAA Final Four, Indofest and churches ranging to 25,000+ seats to venues with under 100 seats.
“In our program we do our best to share the love and joy of Christ. In the second part of our show we also do share more in depth about who Jesus is to us and significance of having a personal relationship with him,” Laflin said.
All proceeds of the show will go to Broken and Mended. Broken and Mended is a Christian chronic pain support ministry. Broken and Mended became a non-profit organization in February 2021.
“We love the the mission of Broken and Mended and want to do what we can to further the work and ministry that they are doing,” Laflin said.
Show times are 7 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 2 p.m. on Aug. 12.
