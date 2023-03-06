High Plains Technology Center’s multimedia class will be hosting a Kids Game Day on March 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This is open to parents who want to drop off their 5th to 8th graders for two hours for $20 per student, with only 20 spots open.
“This is like a parents day out type of thing.” says Richard Kirksey, multimedia instructor. The kids will be able to play VR video games, take part in a video game tournament and even make a digital avatar.”
Kirksey said all the proceeds go to the studenet activity fund.
“The The goal of this day is to raise money for the class and give parents some free time all the while making sure the kids have fun,” he said.
