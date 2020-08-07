Northwestern’s Student Government Association (SGA) will sponsor a week of fun events for students at the Alva campus Monday through Thursday, Aug. 17-20.
Face coverings will be recommended due to the coronavirus pandemic. SGA leadership will be following Centers for Disease Control guidelines for COVID-19.
SGA members have chosen the first day of classes to kick off the Alva campus Howdy Week excitement with “Aloha Northwestern” for all Northwestern students. At 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, on the Intramural Field will be a cookout, sand volleyball tournament, corn hole, live DJ for music and more lawn games. The Rowdy Rangers will be cooking the food, and Frosty Joe’s will be serving sno cones.
Speed Friendshipping is planned for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 on the Tennis Courts. This is an opportunity to meet new people and all who attend will be entered into a drawing for prizes.
Day three of Howdy Week will be “Movie on the Lawn” at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Just south of Coronado Café will be a movie playing for students, topped off with free popcorn. Students are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on.
The Ranger Race will be all day Thursday, Aug. 20. Students will need to check their emails and find all 15 clues around campus to be entered in to a drawing for a $100 cash prize.
For more information contact Olivia Yandel, assistant director of J.R. Holder Wellness Center and SGA sponsor, at (580) 327-8105 or oayandel@nwosu.edu.
