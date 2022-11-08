Republicans won by large margins across the board in Woodward County on Tuesday night. Here are the county vote totals.
Governor
Natalie Bruno 82
Kevin Stitt 3.999
Joy Hofmeister 1,224
Ervin Stone Yen, 69
Lt. Governor
Chris Powell 208
Matt Pinnell 4,481
Melinda-Alizadeh Fard 678
Attorney General
Lynda Steele 664
Gentner Drummond 4,565
State Treasurer
Gregory J. Sadler 235
Todd Russ 4,458
Charles De Coune 652
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Ryan Walters 3,770
Jena Nelson 1,573
Labor Commissioner
Will Daugherty 255
Leslie Osborn 4,417
Jack Henderson 673
Corporation Commission
Kim David 4,308
Margaret Warigia Bowman, 693
Don Underwood 343
United States Senate
Kenneth Blevins 98
James Lankford 4,446
Madison Horn 738
Michael Delaney 98
United States Senate (unexpired term)
Robert Murphy 62
Markwayne Mullin 4,340
Kendra Horn 896
Ray Woods 73
District 3 U. S. Representative
Frank Lucas 4,652
Jeremiah Ross 713
