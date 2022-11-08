Republicans won by large margins across the board in Woodward County on Tuesday night. Here are the county vote totals.

Governor

Natalie Bruno 82

Kevin Stitt 3.999

Joy Hofmeister 1,224

Ervin Stone Yen, 69

Lt. Governor

Chris Powell 208

Matt Pinnell 4,481

Melinda-Alizadeh Fard 678

Attorney General

Lynda Steele 664

Gentner Drummond 4,565

State Treasurer

Gregory J. Sadler 235

Todd Russ 4,458

Charles De Coune 652

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Ryan Walters 3,770

Jena Nelson 1,573

Labor Commissioner

Will Daugherty 255

Leslie Osborn 4,417

Jack Henderson 673

Corporation Commission

Kim David 4,308

Margaret Warigia Bowman, 693

Don Underwood 343

United States Senate

Kenneth Blevins 98

James Lankford 4,446

Madison Horn 738

Michael Delaney 98

United States Senate (unexpired term)

Robert Murphy 62

Markwayne Mullin 4,340

Kendra Horn 896

Ray Woods 73

District 3 U. S. Representative

Frank Lucas 4,652

Jeremiah Ross 713

Tags

Trending Video