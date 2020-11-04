Voting

Voters record their ballots on Tuesday at the Woodward Senior Center. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

How Woodward County voted in Tuesday's election.

President

Donald Trump (Rep) 6,607

Joe Biden (Dem) 1,005

Jo Jorgensen (Lib) 125

Corporation Commission

Todd Hiett (Rep) 6,692

Todd Hagopian (Lib) 841

U. S. Senate

Jim Inhofe (Rep) 6,315

Abby Broyles (Dem) 1,105

Robert Murphy (Lib) 185

U. S. Rep. District 3

Frank Lucas (Rep) 6,817

Zoe Midyett (Dem) 926

State Question 805

No 5,753

Yes 1,909

State Question 814

No 4,597

Yes 3,001

