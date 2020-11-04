How Woodward County voted in Tuesday's election.
President
Donald Trump (Rep) 6,607
Joe Biden (Dem) 1,005
Jo Jorgensen (Lib) 125
Corporation Commission
Todd Hiett (Rep) 6,692
Todd Hagopian (Lib) 841
U. S. Senate
Jim Inhofe (Rep) 6,315
Abby Broyles (Dem) 1,105
Robert Murphy (Lib) 185
U. S. Rep. District 3
Frank Lucas (Rep) 6,817
Zoe Midyett (Dem) 926
State Question 805
No 5,753
Yes 1,909
State Question 814
No 4,597
Yes 3,001
