Tuesday’s Primary Election Results. Top two finishers in each race.
Republican
Governor
Kevin Stitt 1,425
Mark Sherwood 527
Auditor and Inspector
Steven McQuillen 743
Cindy Byrd 1,457
Attorney General
Gentner Drummond 1,263
John O’Connor 944
State Treasurer
Clark Jolley 729
Todd Russ 1,113
Superintendent of Public Instruction
April Grace 739
Ryan Walters 884
Commissioner of Labor
Sean Roberts 740
Leslie Osborn 1,114
Corporation Commissioner
Todd Thomsen 537
Kim David 849
U. S. Senator
Jackson Lahmeyer 640
James Lankford 1,495
U. S. Senator (unexpired term)
Markwayne Mullin 893
TW Shannon 490
U. S. Rep. District 3
Frank Lucas 1,308
Wade Burleson 791
Democratic
Governor
Joy Hofmeister 236
Connie Johnson 110
U. S. Senator
Madison Horn 124
Jason Bollinger 61
