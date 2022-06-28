Tuesday’s Primary Election Results. Top two finishers in each race.

Republican

Governor

Kevin Stitt 1,425

Mark Sherwood 527

Auditor and Inspector

Steven McQuillen 743

Cindy Byrd 1,457

Attorney General

Gentner Drummond 1,263

John O’Connor 944

State Treasurer

Clark Jolley 729

Todd Russ 1,113

Superintendent of Public Instruction

April Grace 739

Ryan Walters 884

Commissioner of Labor

Sean Roberts 740

Leslie Osborn 1,114

Corporation Commissioner

Todd Thomsen 537

Kim David 849

U. S. Senator

Jackson Lahmeyer 640

James Lankford 1,495

U. S. Senator (unexpired term)

Markwayne Mullin 893

TW Shannon 490

U. S. Rep. District 3

Frank Lucas 1,308

Wade Burleson 791

Democratic

Governor

Joy Hofmeister 236

Connie Johnson 110

U. S. Senator

Madison Horn 124

Jason Bollinger 61

