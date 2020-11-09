OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives and the Oklahoma Senate announced dates for a series of redistricting town hall meetings to be held across the state in the coming weeks.
At each meeting, presenters will give an overview of the legislative redistricting process and cover redistricting principles. At each meeting, the public will have the chance to comment on the redistricting of legislative districts and congressional districts. Additionally, the collaboration means the public at each meeting can share their input on House and Senate redistricting regardless of which chamber is officially hosting and leading the event.
Redistricting town halls will be livestreamed as facility abilities allow, archived and posted online. Each town hall will follow the pandemic protection protocols of the facility hosting the meeting.
Every 10 years, the Legislature is constitutionally required to redraw legislative and congressional district boundaries using the latest U.S. Census data.
High Plains Technology Center in Woodward will be the site of a town hall by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.
The closest Senate town halls will be Tuesday, Jan. 19 at the Frisco Conference Center in Clinton and Thursday, Jan. 21 at Autry Technology Center in Enid.
