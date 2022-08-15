The Hope Center’s annual fundraiser is Aug. 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Woodward County Event Center.
Raising Hope 2022 is a Murder Mystery Dinner by The Dinner Detective. Enjoy the jail and bail finale, silent auction and giveaways.
Tickets are $50 and can be bought at Woodward County Abstract or online at raisinghope2022.eventbrite.com.
Another way to make a difference is for local businesses to sponsor a portion of the show or other evening activities. To get more information about your business to sponsor the event, call 580-318-7269.
