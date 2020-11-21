The Hope Center in Woodward is planning a Christmas Drive Thru Parade Food Drive.
The event is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at the Hope Center, 810 Santa Fe Ave.
If you are taking part, drive through the alley directly behind the Hope Center and a volunteer will be there to receive your items, organizers said.
The Hope Center is also requesting various food items in order to help provide a quality meal.
Items requested include peas, canned yams, stuffing, corn, evaporated milk, canned pumpkin, green beans, gravy mix, cranberry sauce, cornbread mix and instant potatoes.
