OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) will host a presentation on Thursday, Sept.5, at 10 a.m. at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Woodward to share information with the public about the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program.
This new grants-in-aid program will set aside $500,000 to award grants ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 to municipal, county or tribal governments or nonprofit historical organizations registered with the Oklahoma Secretary of State. The grants will be specific to three categories: collections, exhibits and programs.
The online application will open on Septe. 9, and close on Nov. 8, at 5 p.m., with award announcements being made in late January 2020.
The presentation in Woodward is one of several regional meetings across the state that will be free and open to the public. These gatherings will inform those in attendance of the eligibility requirements for organizations and projects, and describe the application, review and award process.
Nicole Harvey, OHS grants administrator, will conduct these presentations and will be available to answer questions during and following the presentations.
"We hope that this new program is a game changer for local communities and their ability to collect, preserve and share Oklahoma history," said Harvey. "We want to get the word out to as many prospective applicants as possible to let them know of this new funding opportunity."
The full schedule for presentations is as follows:
Sept. 5 - Northwestern-Woodward, 10 .m.
Sept. 5 - Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center in Enid 2 p.m.
Sept. 11 - Fort Gibson Historic Sitek, 1 p.m.
Sept. 12 - Oklahoma History Center, 1 p.m.
Sept. 13 - Museum of Western Prairie in Altus, 1 p.m.
Sept. 23 - Idabel Public Library, 1 p.m.
While reservations are not required, seating may be limited at some locations and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information about the grant program or presentations, please contact Nicole Harvey at 405-522-5202 or grants@okhistory.org. Additional information on the program may also be found at www.okhistory.org/grants.
