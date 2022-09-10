OKLAHOMA CITY — Beginning September 12, the Oklahoma History Center (OHC) will host “Observing With NASA,” an authentic data experience with astronomical imaging. This exhibit kiosk from the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory engages visitors in the art and science of NASA imagery. “Observing With NASA” offers an introduction to the tools, data and skills that NASA space scientists and data visualization experts use to create the images of deep space objects that we all know and love.
On display at the OHC until December 31, 2022, “Observing With NASA” features a range of NASA’s most iconic images to explore and provides opportunities for visitors to put their own artistic spin on these images through analysis and processing. This kiosk will be incorporated into the OHC’s permanent exhibit “Launch to Landing: Oklahomans and Space,” which highlights the achievements of all Oklahomans who have contributed to the U.S. aerospace program from its inception. “Launch to Landing” can be found in the Gaylord Special Exhibit Gallery on the first floor of the OHC.
The Oklahoma History Center is located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City and is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, please call 405-522-0765 or visit okhistory.org/historycenter.
This exhibit kiosk was developed for NASA by the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian under NASA award No. 80NSSC19M0158 to the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
The Oklahoma History Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society and is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, National Archives and is an accredited member of the American Alliance of Museums. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.
