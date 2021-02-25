Staff reports
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a trooper involved shooting Wednesday evening in Vici.
OHP officials said Thursday evening the Western District United States Marshals Service requested the assistance of the OHP tactical team with a suspect barricaded inside a house. The suspect, identified in the arrest warrant as Michael Richard Stambaugh of Woodward, was wanted on a felony charge from 2019 out of Canadian County.
The OHP said negotiations with the man went on for several hours, then the man exited the house around 5:15 p.m. with a firearm and was shot by OHP tactical team members. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The OHP said troopers involved in the shooting are on routine, paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
