The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and AAA Oklahoma are looking out for drivers' safety this Thanksgiving holiday. There may be fewer traveling in this unique season, but 2020 has already shown that fewer motorists behind the wheel doesn’t correlate with safety on the roadways.
“We've been seeing a lot of excessive speeds over this year,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Director of Media Relations Sarah Stewart said. “We have already had 28 more fatality crashes so far this year (year to date).
Last year from Wednesday before Thanksgiving through Sunday, Oklahoma saw 760 crashes. Five of those were fatal, killing five people, according to Stewart.
According to Oklahoma Department of Transportation, US-270/183 is narrowed to one lane in each direction south of SH-51, between Seiling and Mutual, for pavement reconstruction.
OHP will be participating in the I-40 & I-35 Challenge once again this year and will have troopers assigned every fifteen (15) miles on those highways on Wednesday Nov. 25 and again on Sunday Nov. 29, the busiest travel days of the year.
