Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Mostly clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and some light rain after midnight. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening followed by increasing clouds and some light rain after midnight. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.