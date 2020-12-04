Friday sports scoreboard
Football playoffs
Class 5A
Carl Albert 45, Collinsville 28
Bishop McGuinness 28, McAlester 21
Class 4A
Clinton 10, Blanchard 7
Wagoner 40, Cushing 14
Class 3A
Holland Hall 49, Stigler 14
Lincoln Christian 35, Heritage Hall 27
Class 2A
Metro Christian 35, Marlow 31
Washington 49, Adair 22
Oklahoma Christian School 24, Eufaula 22
Beggs 36, Frederick 20
Class A
Cashion 41, Woodland 22
Thomas 35, Pawnee 34
Ringling 21, Morrison 14
Pawhuska 44, Mooreland 6
Class B
Shattuck 44, Regent Prep 19
Dewar 68, Balko-Forgan 18
Pioneer 36, Velma Alma 32
Class C
Tyrone 60, Mountain View-Gotebo 32
Basketball
Woodward teams sweep openers
The Boomers opened their season with a homecourt sweep of the Altus Bulldogs Friday.
Woodward won the girls game 69-61with three players in double figures. Masey Porter had 18 points, Averi Edwards 17 and Avery Williams 11 for Woodward.
Lakysia Johnson led Altus with 35 points.
In the boys game, the Boomers cruised to a 65-30 victory with 13 different players scoring points. Rylan Cope led with 14 points and Zach Chavez scored nine.
The Boomers also swept the junior varsity contests.
Woodward will host Elk City on Tuesday for Senior Night.
Varsity girls
Woodward 69, Altus 61
Altus - Johnson 35, McQuiggan 17, Sims 5, Davis 2.
Woodward - Long 2, Price 5, Porter 18, Pfeiffer 8, Gartrell 7, Treece 1, Edwards 17, Williams 11.
Varsity boys
Woodward 65, Altus 30
Altus - Vittonet 2, Sterling 4, Clouthier 6, Ford 12, Woods 2, Guytan 1, Hartman 2.
Woodward - Kornele 7, Chavez 9, Hughes 3, S. Cheap 5, Pizarro 2, Laird 2, M. Cheap 5, Bence 2, Cope 14, Moseley 3, Cano 6, Mead 5, Landess 2.
JV Girls
Woodward 35, Altus 26
Woodward - Hagemeier 4, Weber 2, Luckett 3, Pruett 7, Burton 1, Miramontes 2, Moore 4, Gore 7, Edwards 5.
JV Boys
Woodward 37, Altus 19
Woodward - Reid 5, S. Cheap 10, Laird 4, Moseley 3, Hagemeier 7, Corral 8.
Scores of interest
High school girls
Arapaho-Butler 53, Burns Flat-Dill City 17; Canute 73, Arnett 61; Chickasha 49, Bethany 42; Binger-Oney 32, Corn Bible 29; Boise City 52, Goodwell 39; Calumet 54, H inton 43; Waukomis 64, Covington-Douglas 35; Kingfisher 64, Elgin 30; Turpin 54, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 40; Garber 70, Kremlin-Hillsdale 21; Leedey 77, Sharon-Mutual 25.
High school boys
Arapaho-Butler 63, Burns Flat-Dill City 49; Canute 82, Arnett 30; Binger-Oney 37, Corn Bible 32; Calumet 80, Hinton 39; Bethany 75, Chickasha 41; Covington-Douglas 64, Waukomis 54; Kingfisher 62, Elgin 23; Turpin 44, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 40; Cimarron 71, Freedom 31; Garber 90, Kremlin-Hillsdale 33; Hennessey 51, Newkirk 31; Leedey 61, Sharon-Mutual 24.
