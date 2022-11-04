Friday games
Football
Guthrie 53, Shawnee 0
Will Rogers 18, Tulsa Edison 13
Midwest City 23, Elgin 21
Clinton 42, Woodward 7
McLain 25, Oologah 13
Cascia Hall 44, Dewey 2
Dickson 42, Douglass 20
Perkins 56, Mannford 6
Hennessey 22, Newkirk 15
Mangum 64, Snyder 14
Walters 76, Cordell 0
Fairview 40, Merritt 19
Mooreland 28, Texhoma 8
Tonkawa 20, Woodland 8
Hooker 61, Thomas 0
Hinton 25, Watonga 6
Covington-Douglas 28, Okeene 12
Hollis 36, Turpin 14
Waukomis 26, Canton 22
Laverne 54, Balko-Forgan 8
Oklahoma Bible 48, Pond Creek-Hunter 0
Ringwood 38, Cherokee 12
Sharon-Mutual 34, Boise City 6
Geary 32, Corn Bible Academy 14
Timberlake 54, Medford 6
Waynoka 62, Tyrone 6
Tipton def. Temple by forfeit
Girls basketball
Arapaho-Butler 51, Blair 19
Arnett 53, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 27
Binger-Oney 55, Ninnekah 15
Calumet 49, Union City 33
Canute 53, Erick 20
Fort Cobb-Broxton 78, Indiahoma 15
Hammon 54, Sentinel 34
Boys Basketball
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 66, Arnett 41
Canute 47, Erick 35
Drummond 71, Cimarron 29
Lomega 54, Dover 50
Fort Cobb-Broxton 78, Indiahoma 21
Sentinel 59, Hammon 43
Thursday games
Football
Class 6A
Bartlesville 28, Tahlequah 16
Broken Arrow 63, Moore 48
Choctaw 42, Ponca City 13
Deer Creek 69, Putnam North 0
Edmond Santa Fe 21, Yukon 0
Jenks 38, Bixby 35
Lawton 58, Capitol Hill 0
Mustang 61, Edmond Memorial 35
Norman North 52, Enid 32
Owasso 24, Norman 14
Putnam City 38, Northwest 6
Sand Springs 83, US Grant 0
Stillwater 38, Muskogee 21
Tulsa Union 62, Edmond North 6
Tulsa Washington 40, Putnam West 6
Westmoore 28, Southmoore 0
Class 5A
Carl Albert 38, Piedmont 21
Collinsville 28, Claremore 21
Coweta 66, Tulsa Memorial 8
Del City 45, Durant 7
Duncan 35, Ardmore 21
El Reno 28, Altus 7
Lawton MacArthur 59, Noble 54
McAlester 44, Glenpool 6
Pryor 69, Tulsa Hale 22
Class 4A
Bethany 32, Newcastle 21
Blanchard 48, Tecumseh 18
Catoosa 41, Cleveland 8
Chickasha 34, Cache 28
Cushing 75, Skiatook 0
Elk City 33, John Marshall 22
Harrah 34, Bridge Creek 14
Hilldale 64, Fort Gibson 21
Madill 26, Sallisaw 34
Poteau 49, Stilwell 0
Tulsa McLain 25, Oologah 13
Tuttle 48, Classen 6
Wagoner 42, Miami 7
Class 3A
Heritage Hall 31, Marlow 7
Kingfisher 27, Anadarko 22
Lone Grove 31, Pauls Valley 7
McLoud 31, Mount St. Mary 7
Metro Christian 41, North Rock Creek 12
Sulphur 29, Plainview 27
Class 2A
Chandler 20, Luther 0
Crossings Christian 51, Kellyville 7
Jones 49, Bethel 6
Lindsay 47, Crooked Oak 0
Millwood 58, Blackwell 0
Oklahoma Christian 57, Chisholm 13
Perry 13, Alva 12
Purcell 35, Comanche 0
Washington 47, Little Axe 0
Class A
Burns Flat-Dill City 58, Sayre 16
Crescent 28, Cashion21
Dibble 40, Rush Springs 0
Minco 34, Casady 28
Ringling 39, Stratford 10
Stroud 60, Savanna 6
Class B
Davenport 30, Depew 12
Dewar 64, Caddo 14
Garber 58, Kremlin-Hillsdale 8
Regent Prep 55, Pioner 48
Seiling 54, SW Covenant 8
Waukomis 26, Canton 22
Class C
Buffalo 60, DCLA 12
Maysville 54, Paoli 8
Mountain View-Gotebo 54, Grandfield 8
Ryan 54, Bray-Doyle 6
Wesleyan Christian 72, Coyle 22
Basketball scores
Tuesday’s games
High school girls
Arapaho-Butler 59, Granite 21
Calumet 31, Binger-Oney 16
Cheyenne-Reydon def. Sweetwater
Dover 16, Cimarron 19
Drummond 41, Mulhall-Orlando 18
Navajo 75, Indiahoma 25
Lookeba-Sickles 44, Sentinel 40
Union City 47, Verden 36
High school boys
Agra 70, Carney 49
Arapaho-Butler 37, Granite 36 (overtime)
Calumet 89, Binger-Oney 36
Cheyenne-Reydon 65, Sweetwater 32
Dover 58, Cimarron 41
Drummond 66, Mulhall-Orlando 27
Indiahoma 58, Navajo 42
Sentinel 81, Lookeba-Sickles 29
Ninnekah 49, Fletcher 42
Union City 55, Verden 42
