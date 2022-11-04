Football scores

Friday games

Football

Guthrie 53, Shawnee 0

Will Rogers 18, Tulsa Edison 13

Midwest City 23, Elgin 21

Clinton 42, Woodward 7

McLain 25, Oologah 13

Cascia Hall 44, Dewey 2

Dickson 42, Douglass 20

Perkins 56, Mannford 6

Hennessey 22, Newkirk 15

Mangum 64, Snyder 14

Walters 76, Cordell 0

Fairview 40, Merritt 19

Mooreland 28, Texhoma 8

Tonkawa 20, Woodland 8

Hooker 61, Thomas 0

Hinton 25, Watonga 6

Covington-Douglas 28, Okeene 12

Hollis 36, Turpin 14

Waukomis 26, Canton 22

Laverne 54, Balko-Forgan 8

Oklahoma Bible 48, Pond Creek-Hunter 0

Ringwood 38, Cherokee 12

Sharon-Mutual 34, Boise City 6

Geary 32, Corn Bible Academy 14

Timberlake 54, Medford 6

Waynoka 62, Tyrone 6

Tipton def. Temple by forfeit

Girls basketball

Arapaho-Butler 51, Blair 19

Arnett 53, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 27

Binger-Oney 55, Ninnekah 15

Calumet 49, Union City 33

Canute 53, Erick 20

Fort Cobb-Broxton 78, Indiahoma 15

Hammon 54, Sentinel 34

Boys Basketball

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 66, Arnett 41

Canute 47, Erick 35

Drummond 71, Cimarron 29

Lomega 54, Dover 50

Fort Cobb-Broxton 78, Indiahoma 21

Sentinel 59, Hammon 43

Thursday games

Football

Class 6A

Bartlesville 28, Tahlequah 16

Broken Arrow 63, Moore 48

Choctaw 42, Ponca City 13

Deer Creek 69, Putnam North 0

Edmond Santa Fe 21, Yukon 0

Jenks 38, Bixby 35

Lawton 58, Capitol Hill 0

Mustang 61, Edmond Memorial 35

Norman North 52, Enid 32

Owasso 24, Norman 14

Putnam City 38, Northwest 6

Sand Springs 83, US Grant 0

Stillwater 38, Muskogee 21

Tulsa Union 62, Edmond North 6

Tulsa Washington 40, Putnam West 6

Westmoore 28, Southmoore 0

Class 5A

Carl Albert 38, Piedmont 21

Collinsville 28, Claremore 21

Coweta 66, Tulsa Memorial 8

Del City 45, Durant 7

Duncan 35, Ardmore 21

El Reno 28, Altus 7

Lawton MacArthur 59, Noble 54

McAlester 44, Glenpool 6

Pryor 69, Tulsa Hale 22

Class 4A

Bethany 32, Newcastle 21

Blanchard 48, Tecumseh 18

Catoosa 41, Cleveland 8

Chickasha 34, Cache 28

Cushing 75, Skiatook 0

Elk City 33, John Marshall 22

Harrah 34, Bridge Creek 14

Hilldale 64, Fort Gibson 21

Madill 26, Sallisaw 34

Poteau 49, Stilwell 0

Tulsa McLain 25, Oologah 13

Tuttle 48, Classen 6

Wagoner 42, Miami 7

Class 3A

Heritage Hall 31, Marlow 7

Kingfisher 27, Anadarko 22

Lone Grove 31, Pauls Valley 7

McLoud 31, Mount St. Mary 7

Metro Christian 41, North Rock Creek 12

Sulphur 29, Plainview 27

Class 2A

Chandler 20, Luther 0

Crossings Christian 51, Kellyville 7

Jones 49, Bethel 6

Lindsay 47, Crooked Oak 0

Millwood 58, Blackwell 0

Oklahoma Christian 57, Chisholm 13

Perry 13, Alva 12

Purcell 35, Comanche 0

Washington 47, Little Axe 0

Class A

Burns Flat-Dill City 58, Sayre 16

Crescent 28, Cashion21

Dibble 40, Rush Springs 0

Minco 34, Casady 28

Ringling 39, Stratford 10

Stroud 60, Savanna 6

Class B

Davenport 30, Depew 12

Dewar 64, Caddo 14

Garber 58, Kremlin-Hillsdale 8

Regent Prep 55, Pioner 48

Seiling 54, SW Covenant 8

Waukomis 26, Canton 22

Class C

Buffalo 60, DCLA 12

Maysville 54, Paoli 8

Mountain View-Gotebo 54, Grandfield 8

Ryan 54, Bray-Doyle 6

Wesleyan Christian 72, Coyle 22

Basketball scores

Tuesday’s games

High school girls

Arapaho-Butler 59, Granite 21

Calumet 31, Binger-Oney 16

Cheyenne-Reydon def. Sweetwater

Dover 16, Cimarron 19

Drummond 41, Mulhall-Orlando 18

Navajo 75, Indiahoma 25

Lookeba-Sickles 44, Sentinel 40

Union City 47, Verden 36

High school boys

Agra 70, Carney 49

Arapaho-Butler 37, Granite 36 (overtime)

Calumet 89, Binger-Oney 36

Cheyenne-Reydon 65, Sweetwater 32

Dover 58, Cimarron 41

Drummond 66, Mulhall-Orlando 27

Indiahoma 58, Navajo 42

Sentinel 81, Lookeba-Sickles 29

Ninnekah 49, Fletcher 42

Union City 55, Verden 42

