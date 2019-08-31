Football opener

Sharon-Mutual quarterback Alex Carter gets a key block from Koner Weir (69) on the way to a 73-yard touchdown run against Cherokee on Friday night at Jack Braud Field in Mutual. Cherokee, however, won the high scoring game 52-42. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

High school football

Week zero scores

Adair 32, Dewey 14

Anadarko 38, Harrah 7

Balko 28, Turpin 12

Barnsdall 69, Caney Valley 6

Bixby 77, Mansfield, Texas Timberview 47

Bluejacket 60 Wilson (Henryetta) 14

Burns Flat-Dill City 52, Corn Bible Academy 0

Cache 23, Altus 20

Canton 38, Mountain View-Gotebo 24

Cascia Hall 38, Gravette, Ark. 6

Cashion 42, Drumright 8

Cherokee 52, Sharon-Mutual 42

Cleveland 34, Glenpool 12

Crescent 37, Woodland 14

Elmore City 27, Wayne 0

El Reno 20, Poteau 14

Empire 26, Quinton 14

Frederick 13, Comanche 0

Gans 52, Oaks 0

Garber 48, Beaver 0

Gore 14, Haskell 7

Gruver, Texas 61, Texhoma 19

Guthrie 23, Enid 21

Jenks 38, Mansfield, Texas Legacy 0

Jones 56, Oklahoma Christian 8

Kremlin-Hillsdale 24, Deer Creek-Lamont 20

Lincoln Christian 51, Inola 19

Lindsay 41, Pauls Valley 14

Lone Grove 49, Dickson 13

Mansfield, Texas Lakeridge 47, Tulsa Union 44

Maysville 52, Bray-Doyle 0

Metro Christian 35, Broken Bow 9

Miami 38, Seq-Claremore 7

Midway 50, Cave Springs 0

Mooreland 29, Cordell 0

Morrison 22, Kiefer 7

Oklahoma Union 26, Nowata 12

Owasso 47, Bentonville West, Ark. 34

Pawhuska 57, Kellyville 16

Pawnee 60, Crooked Oak 20

Perry 39, Fairview 8

Prue 42, Strother 30

Rush Springs 13, Konawa 0

Sasakwa 52, Welch 0

Seiling 50, Carnegie 24

Shattuck 50, Tipton 0

Stroud 26, Chandler 8

Thomas 40, Merritt 6

Timberlake 42, Covington-Douglas 34

Tulsa Central 47, US Grant 0

Tulsa NOAH 54 Capitol Hill 0

Tonkawa 36, Blackwell 34

Tulsa Hale 47, Tulsa Webster 0

Tyrone 66, Hooker JV 20

Velma-Alma 64, Ryan 16

Warner 7, Chouteau 0

Weatherford 36, Chisholm 8

Western Heights 34, Guymon 13

Wetumka 46, Waukomis 6

Wilson 46, Paoli 0

Yukon 21, Edmond North 13

Softball

Friday’s games

Duke 12, Blair 0; Apache 13-14, Hooker 0-1; Burns Flat 13, Thomas 7; Hammon 4, Maysville 0

Baseball

Thursday's games

Arapaho-Butler 5, Hammon 3; Navajo 8, Amber-Pocasset 2; Vici 7, Binger-Oney 3; Union City 6, Carney 0; Fort Cobb-Broxton 6, Okarche 3; Leedey 7, Canute 4

