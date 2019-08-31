High school football
Week zero scores
Adair 32, Dewey 14
Anadarko 38, Harrah 7
Balko 28, Turpin 12
Barnsdall 69, Caney Valley 6
Bixby 77, Mansfield, Texas Timberview 47
Bluejacket 60 Wilson (Henryetta) 14
Burns Flat-Dill City 52, Corn Bible Academy 0
Cache 23, Altus 20
Canton 38, Mountain View-Gotebo 24
Cascia Hall 38, Gravette, Ark. 6
Cashion 42, Drumright 8
Cherokee 52, Sharon-Mutual 42
Cleveland 34, Glenpool 12
Crescent 37, Woodland 14
Elmore City 27, Wayne 0
El Reno 20, Poteau 14
Empire 26, Quinton 14
Frederick 13, Comanche 0
Gans 52, Oaks 0
Garber 48, Beaver 0
Gore 14, Haskell 7
Gruver, Texas 61, Texhoma 19
Guthrie 23, Enid 21
Jenks 38, Mansfield, Texas Legacy 0
Jones 56, Oklahoma Christian 8
Kremlin-Hillsdale 24, Deer Creek-Lamont 20
Lincoln Christian 51, Inola 19
Lindsay 41, Pauls Valley 14
Lone Grove 49, Dickson 13
Mansfield, Texas Lakeridge 47, Tulsa Union 44
Maysville 52, Bray-Doyle 0
Metro Christian 35, Broken Bow 9
Miami 38, Seq-Claremore 7
Midway 50, Cave Springs 0
Mooreland 29, Cordell 0
Morrison 22, Kiefer 7
Oklahoma Union 26, Nowata 12
Owasso 47, Bentonville West, Ark. 34
Pawhuska 57, Kellyville 16
Pawnee 60, Crooked Oak 20
Perry 39, Fairview 8
Prue 42, Strother 30
Rush Springs 13, Konawa 0
Sasakwa 52, Welch 0
Seiling 50, Carnegie 24
Shattuck 50, Tipton 0
Stroud 26, Chandler 8
Thomas 40, Merritt 6
Timberlake 42, Covington-Douglas 34
Tulsa Central 47, US Grant 0
Tulsa NOAH 54 Capitol Hill 0
Tonkawa 36, Blackwell 34
Tulsa Hale 47, Tulsa Webster 0
Tyrone 66, Hooker JV 20
Velma-Alma 64, Ryan 16
Warner 7, Chouteau 0
Weatherford 36, Chisholm 8
Western Heights 34, Guymon 13
Wetumka 46, Waukomis 6
Wilson 46, Paoli 0
Yukon 21, Edmond North 13
Softball
Friday’s games
Duke 12, Blair 0; Apache 13-14, Hooker 0-1; Burns Flat 13, Thomas 7; Hammon 4, Maysville 0
Baseball
Thursday's games
Arapaho-Butler 5, Hammon 3; Navajo 8, Amber-Pocasset 2; Vici 7, Binger-Oney 3; Union City 6, Carney 0; Fort Cobb-Broxton 6, Okarche 3; Leedey 7, Canute 4
