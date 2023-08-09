Tuesday’s games

Softball

Woodward 14, Clinton 3

Alva 12, Chisholm 0

Arapaho-Butler 12, Thomas 0

Beaver 7, Laverne 2

Cheyenne-Reydon 11, Beaver 3

Cheyenne-Reydon 7, Laverne 4

Binger-Oney 13, Leedey 5

Buffalo 15, Woodward JV 6

Burns Flat-Dill City 14, Granite 4

Cashion 23, Okarche 13

Elk City 11, Canute 0

Waukomis 7, Cimarron 0

Sayre 14-14, Cordell 0-3

Hinton 3, Crossings Christian 1

Hennessey 13, Pioneer 4

Drummond 12, Garber 2

Norman North 7, Enid 5

Fairview 14, Waynoka 13

Guymon 14, Texhoma 4

Hooker 11, Turpin 4

Bethany 8, Kingfisher 6

Baseball

Arapaho-Butler 12, Binger-Oney 2

Hammon 7, Arnett 2

Granite 8, Cheyenne-Reydon 0

Leedey 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 4

Sentinel 4, Blair 2

Volleyball

Bethany def. Weatherford, 25-9, 25-22, 25-21

Sand Springs def. Enid, 25-7, 25-16, 25-20

Bartlesville def. Enid, 25-14, 25-11, 25-23

Oklahoma Bible def. Sperry, 25-18, 25-7, 25-20

Monday’s games

Softball

Enid 6, Woodward 0

Binger-Oney 5, Arapaho-Butler 1

Texhoma 16, Beaver 15

Blackwell 8, Tonkawa 1

Laverne 12, Buffalo 0

Buffalo 8, Tyrone 2

Laverne 17, Tyrone 1

Vici 10, Canute 7

Elk City 11, Lawton MacArthur 0

Hinton 2, Hydro-Eakly 0

Mooreland 8, Leedey 5

Okarche 20, Ninnekah 0

Mangum 8, Sayre 2

Shattuck 9, Turpin 0

Baseball

Sentinel 5, Binger-Oney 4

Canute 4, Leedey 2

Drummond 8, Oilton 4

Fort Cobb-Broxton 7, Okarche 6

Vici 13, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 4

Volleyball

Oklahoma Bible Academy def. Erick, 16-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-19

