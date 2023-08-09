Tuesday’s games
Softball
Woodward 14, Clinton 3
Alva 12, Chisholm 0
Arapaho-Butler 12, Thomas 0
Beaver 7, Laverne 2
Cheyenne-Reydon 11, Beaver 3
Cheyenne-Reydon 7, Laverne 4
Binger-Oney 13, Leedey 5
Buffalo 15, Woodward JV 6
Burns Flat-Dill City 14, Granite 4
Cashion 23, Okarche 13
Elk City 11, Canute 0
Waukomis 7, Cimarron 0
Sayre 14-14, Cordell 0-3
Hinton 3, Crossings Christian 1
Hennessey 13, Pioneer 4
Drummond 12, Garber 2
Norman North 7, Enid 5
Fairview 14, Waynoka 13
Guymon 14, Texhoma 4
Hooker 11, Turpin 4
Bethany 8, Kingfisher 6
Baseball
Arapaho-Butler 12, Binger-Oney 2
Hammon 7, Arnett 2
Granite 8, Cheyenne-Reydon 0
Leedey 11, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 4
Sentinel 4, Blair 2
Volleyball
Bethany def. Weatherford, 25-9, 25-22, 25-21
Sand Springs def. Enid, 25-7, 25-16, 25-20
Bartlesville def. Enid, 25-14, 25-11, 25-23
Oklahoma Bible def. Sperry, 25-18, 25-7, 25-20
Monday’s games
Softball
Enid 6, Woodward 0
Binger-Oney 5, Arapaho-Butler 1
Texhoma 16, Beaver 15
Blackwell 8, Tonkawa 1
Laverne 12, Buffalo 0
Buffalo 8, Tyrone 2
Laverne 17, Tyrone 1
Vici 10, Canute 7
Elk City 11, Lawton MacArthur 0
Hinton 2, Hydro-Eakly 0
Mooreland 8, Leedey 5
Okarche 20, Ninnekah 0
Mangum 8, Sayre 2
Shattuck 9, Turpin 0
Baseball
Sentinel 5, Binger-Oney 4
Canute 4, Leedey 2
Drummond 8, Oilton 4
Fort Cobb-Broxton 7, Okarche 6
Vici 13, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 4
Volleyball
Oklahoma Bible Academy def. Erick, 16-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-19
