Football roundup

Woodward defenders corral Piedmont’s Dekota Warrior in first half action at Boomer Stadium on Friday.  Piedmont won the District 5A-2 game 35-7. Woodward will travel to Ardmore next week for the first round of the playoffs. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Friday's football scores

Adair 42, Sequoyah-Claremore 7

Barnsdall 50, Yale 14

Beggs 46, Victory Christian 14

Bethany 23, Clinton 19

Bishop Kelley 31, Shawnee 12

Blanchard 7, Tuttle 0

Bristow 37, Oologah 14

Broken Arrow 42, Enid 13

Carl Albert 31, Eisenhower 0

Cascia Hall 34, Keys (Park Hill) 21

Cashion 55, Crescent 7

Chandler 60, Prague 12

Cherokee 53, Pond Creek-Hunter 14

Chickasha 59, Elgin 14

Chisholm 41, Alva 6

Coalgate 7, Marietta 0

Colcord 44, Canadian 12

Collinsville 55, Tahlequah 20

Cordell 39, Mangum 12

Coweta 49, Durant 13

Deer Creek 51, OKC U.S. Grant 6

Deer Creek-Lamont 58, Copan 8

Del City 35, Lawton 22

Depew 50, Prue 14

Dewar 47, Quinton 0

Dibble 55, Wynnewood 0

Drumright 28, Foyil 12

Edmond Santa Fe 42, Norman 31

El Reno 68, Altus 7

Empire 58, Cyril 8

Eufaula 44, Antlers 20

Glenpool 23, Sapulpa 20

Grove 31, Miami 13

Hominy 44, Chelsea 7

Hooker 54, Fairview 16

Hugo 42, Hartshorne 12

Inola 56, Holland Hall 0

John Marshall 54, Tecumseh 14

Jones 32, Guthrie 26

Kingfisher 42, Anadarko 22

Konawa 49, Allen 14

Laverne 50, Shattuck 16

Lincoln Christian 26, Stigler 7

Marlow 34, Tishomingo 0

McAlester 47, Tulsa Rogers 8

Medford 46, Welch 0

Midway 60, Sasakwa 42

Minco 14, Hobart 7

Mooreland 27, Sayre 0

Morris 35, Kiefer 34

Morrison 46, Chouteau-Mazie 6

Mountain View-Gotebo 52, Thackerville 0

Muldrow 41, McLain/TSST 6

Norman North 59, Southmoore 10

Oaks 44, Bowlegs 42

Okemah 30, Stroud 14

Owasso 28, Putnam City 0

Pawhuska 95, Ketchum 7

Pawnee 46, Caney Valley 6

Perkins-Tryon 41, Bridge Creek 7

Perry 35, Community Christian 28

Piedmont 35, Woodward 7

Plainview 41, Pauls Valley 7

Pryor 22, Claremore 21, OT

Salina 40, Nowata 0

Sallisaw 48, Stilwell 6

Sand Springs 51, Putnam West 13

Sulphur 41, Lone Grove 32

Thomas Fay Custer 13, Texhoma 7

Tonkawa 26, Oklahoma Bible 7

Turpin 46, Seiling 0

Velma-Alma 50, Southwest Covenant 34

Verdigris 35, Vinita 18

Wagoner 49, Skiatook 7

Washington 35, Christian Heritage Academy 7

Watonga 32, Hinton 15

Waukomis 28, Okeene 22

Waurika 52, Snyder 6

Weatherford 52, Cache 21

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 54, South Coffeyville 8

Wetumka 50, Porum 2

Wewoka 66, Savanna 7

Wyandotte 24, Afton 14

Yukon 48, Edmond Memorial 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crooked Oak vs. Holdenville, ccd.

Edmond North vs. Union, ccd.

Perry vs. Newkirk, ccd.

Strother vs. Alex, ccd.

Thursday's games

Bixby 70, Booker T. Washington 21

Garber 46, Olive 0

Jenks 49, Westmoore 21

Kingston 48, Dickson 0

Millwood 48, Crossings Christian School 0

Sharon-Mutual 60, Corn Bible Academy 14

Timberlake 48, Bluejacket 0

Vian 46, Heavener 0

Webbers Falls 40, Weleetka 14

Friday's basketball scores

Boys

Arapaho-Butler 60, Blair 28

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 50, Arnett 39

Big Pasture 63, Granite 54

Canute 50, Erick 39

Duke 95, Lone Wolf 25

Lomega 68, Dover 32

Leedey 76, Sweetwater 15

Girls

Arapaho-Butler 54, Blair 19

Arnett 54, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 51

Granite 62, Big Pasture 50

Calumet 50, Union City 21

Erick 41, Canute 36

Cheyenne-Reydon 48, Vici 40

Lomega 97, Dover 47

Duke 71, Lone Wolf 10

Hardesty-Yarbrough 32, Felt 28

Leedey 64, Sweetwater 24

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you