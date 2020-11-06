Friday's football scores
Adair 42, Sequoyah-Claremore 7
Barnsdall 50, Yale 14
Beggs 46, Victory Christian 14
Bethany 23, Clinton 19
Bishop Kelley 31, Shawnee 12
Blanchard 7, Tuttle 0
Bristow 37, Oologah 14
Broken Arrow 42, Enid 13
Carl Albert 31, Eisenhower 0
Cascia Hall 34, Keys (Park Hill) 21
Cashion 55, Crescent 7
Chandler 60, Prague 12
Cherokee 53, Pond Creek-Hunter 14
Chickasha 59, Elgin 14
Chisholm 41, Alva 6
Coalgate 7, Marietta 0
Colcord 44, Canadian 12
Collinsville 55, Tahlequah 20
Cordell 39, Mangum 12
Coweta 49, Durant 13
Deer Creek 51, OKC U.S. Grant 6
Deer Creek-Lamont 58, Copan 8
Del City 35, Lawton 22
Depew 50, Prue 14
Dewar 47, Quinton 0
Dibble 55, Wynnewood 0
Drumright 28, Foyil 12
Edmond Santa Fe 42, Norman 31
El Reno 68, Altus 7
Empire 58, Cyril 8
Eufaula 44, Antlers 20
Glenpool 23, Sapulpa 20
Grove 31, Miami 13
Hominy 44, Chelsea 7
Hooker 54, Fairview 16
Hugo 42, Hartshorne 12
Inola 56, Holland Hall 0
John Marshall 54, Tecumseh 14
Jones 32, Guthrie 26
Kingfisher 42, Anadarko 22
Konawa 49, Allen 14
Laverne 50, Shattuck 16
Lincoln Christian 26, Stigler 7
Marlow 34, Tishomingo 0
McAlester 47, Tulsa Rogers 8
Medford 46, Welch 0
Midway 60, Sasakwa 42
Minco 14, Hobart 7
Mooreland 27, Sayre 0
Morris 35, Kiefer 34
Morrison 46, Chouteau-Mazie 6
Mountain View-Gotebo 52, Thackerville 0
Muldrow 41, McLain/TSST 6
Norman North 59, Southmoore 10
Oaks 44, Bowlegs 42
Okemah 30, Stroud 14
Owasso 28, Putnam City 0
Pawhuska 95, Ketchum 7
Pawnee 46, Caney Valley 6
Perkins-Tryon 41, Bridge Creek 7
Perry 35, Community Christian 28
Piedmont 35, Woodward 7
Plainview 41, Pauls Valley 7
Pryor 22, Claremore 21, OT
Salina 40, Nowata 0
Sallisaw 48, Stilwell 6
Sand Springs 51, Putnam West 13
Sulphur 41, Lone Grove 32
Thomas Fay Custer 13, Texhoma 7
Tonkawa 26, Oklahoma Bible 7
Turpin 46, Seiling 0
Velma-Alma 50, Southwest Covenant 34
Verdigris 35, Vinita 18
Wagoner 49, Skiatook 7
Washington 35, Christian Heritage Academy 7
Watonga 32, Hinton 15
Waukomis 28, Okeene 22
Waurika 52, Snyder 6
Weatherford 52, Cache 21
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 54, South Coffeyville 8
Wetumka 50, Porum 2
Wewoka 66, Savanna 7
Wyandotte 24, Afton 14
Yukon 48, Edmond Memorial 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crooked Oak vs. Holdenville, ccd.
Edmond North vs. Union, ccd.
Perry vs. Newkirk, ccd.
Strother vs. Alex, ccd.
Thursday's games
Bixby 70, Booker T. Washington 21
Garber 46, Olive 0
Jenks 49, Westmoore 21
Kingston 48, Dickson 0
Millwood 48, Crossings Christian School 0
Sharon-Mutual 60, Corn Bible Academy 14
Timberlake 48, Bluejacket 0
Vian 46, Heavener 0
Webbers Falls 40, Weleetka 14
Friday's basketball scores
Boys
Arapaho-Butler 60, Blair 28
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 50, Arnett 39
Big Pasture 63, Granite 54
Canute 50, Erick 39
Duke 95, Lone Wolf 25
Lomega 68, Dover 32
Leedey 76, Sweetwater 15
Girls
Arapaho-Butler 54, Blair 19
Arnett 54, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 51
Granite 62, Big Pasture 50
Calumet 50, Union City 21
Erick 41, Canute 36
Cheyenne-Reydon 48, Vici 40
Lomega 97, Dover 47
Duke 71, Lone Wolf 10
Hardesty-Yarbrough 32, Felt 28
Leedey 64, Sweetwater 24
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.