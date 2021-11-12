Laverne football

Gabe Lovell (22) scores on a two-point conversion try in the first quarter of Laverne's 54-8 win over Cherokee in the Class b football playoffs at Kilmer Field on Friday. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Friday's scoreboard

High School football playoffs

Class 6A-1

Mustang 37, Edmond Santa Fe 17

Union 59, Yukon 24

Jenks 41, Norman North 14

Broken Arrow 41, Owasso 40

Class 6A-2

Deer Creek 36, Choctaw 29

Bixby 78, Putnam North 7

Sand Springs 21, Del City 17

Stillwater 35, Booker T. Washington 26

Class 5A

Guthrie 40, Noble 0

Bishop McGuinness 56, Ardmore 21

Coweta 42, Tahlequah 14

Pryor 21, Bishop Kelley 6

McAlester 48, Sapulpa 14

Collinsville 60, Shawnee 14

Lawton MacArthur 14, Piedmont 10

Carl Albert 42, El Reno 7

Class 4A

Blanchard 24, Bethany 21

Poteau 56, Catoosa 14

Elk City 21, Cushing 14

Wagoner 37, Hilldale 35

Tuttle 34, Newcastle 3

Clinton 41, Harrah 14

Bristow 55, Broken Bow 6

Grove 42, Fort Gibson 35

Class 3A

Heritage Hall 59, Pauls Valley 20

Plainview 48, Kingfisher 20

Sulphur 17, Anadarko 14

Perkins 41, Lone Grove 7

Holland Hall 62, Checotah 0

Lincoln Christian 56, Vinita 6

Berryhill 28, Stigler 6

Class 2A

Eufaula 42, Keys 14

Lindsay 26, Bethel 21

Chandler 41, Perry 13

Vian 61, Atoka 0

Oklahoma Christian School 36, Prague 8

Marlow 63, Purcell 20

Washington 55, Comanche 20

Beggs 50, Seq-Claremore 20

Victory Christian 56, Adair 6

Antlers 22, Pocola 0

Metro Christian 41, Sperry 7

Crossing Christian 48, Alva 22

Community Christian 54, Davis 33

Class A

Elmore City-Pernell 42, Oklahoma Christian Academy 20

Colcord 53, Okemah 52

Mounds 62, Porter 21

Woodland 52, Quapaw 18

Cashion 48, Dibble 14

Burns Flat-Dill City 50, Mangum 34

Gore 61, Wewoka 0

Tonkawa 27, Wayne 0

Pawhuska 43, Hominy 12

MInco 21, Mooreland 14

Hooker 57, Apache 8

Morrison 42, Oklahoma Union 16

Ringling 53, Hinton 13

Stroud 18, Warner 0

Fairview 48, Cordell 6

Class B

Empire 48, Strother 29

Regent Prep 64, Covington-Douglas 28

Seiling 50, Ringwood 8

Keota 46, Weleetka 14

Garber 52, Foyil 0

Summit Christian 27, Quinton 22

Caddo 36, Snyder 26

Dewar 81, Cave Springs 6

Tipton 52, Southwest Covenant 6

Laverne 54, Cherokee 8

Davenport 48, Yale 0

Shattuck 48, Pond Creek-Hunter 0

Velma-Alma 50, Cyril 0

Pioneer 54, Drumright 0

Balko-Forgan 62, Okeene 8

Wetumka 56 Arkoma 28

Class C

Boise City 44, Maysville 14

Timberlake 54, Oaks 0

Maud 48, Welch 0

Wesleyan Christian 35, Sasakwa 16

Mountain View-Gotebo 64, Sharon-Mutual 0

Waynoka 46, Temple 0

Tyrone 57, Thackerville 12

Basketball scores

High school girls

Cimarron 48, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 33

Arapaho-Butler 63, Arnett 57

Blair 42, Fletcher 20

Canute 42, Sentinel 31

Fort Cobb-Broxton 50, Chattanooga 26

Duke 97, Olustee-Eldorado 17

Hammon 65, Erick 19

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 53, Vici 41

Sweetwater 30, Granite 24

High school boys

Big Pasture 65, Navajo 52

Lookeba-Sickles 68, Calumet 60

Drummond 17, Dover 46

Granite 84, Sweetwater 80 (overtime)

