Friday's scoreboard
High School football playoffs
Class 6A-1
Mustang 37, Edmond Santa Fe 17
Union 59, Yukon 24
Jenks 41, Norman North 14
Broken Arrow 41, Owasso 40
Class 6A-2
Deer Creek 36, Choctaw 29
Bixby 78, Putnam North 7
Sand Springs 21, Del City 17
Stillwater 35, Booker T. Washington 26
Class 5A
Guthrie 40, Noble 0
Bishop McGuinness 56, Ardmore 21
Coweta 42, Tahlequah 14
Pryor 21, Bishop Kelley 6
McAlester 48, Sapulpa 14
Collinsville 60, Shawnee 14
Lawton MacArthur 14, Piedmont 10
Carl Albert 42, El Reno 7
Class 4A
Blanchard 24, Bethany 21
Poteau 56, Catoosa 14
Elk City 21, Cushing 14
Wagoner 37, Hilldale 35
Tuttle 34, Newcastle 3
Clinton 41, Harrah 14
Bristow 55, Broken Bow 6
Grove 42, Fort Gibson 35
Class 3A
Heritage Hall 59, Pauls Valley 20
Plainview 48, Kingfisher 20
Sulphur 17, Anadarko 14
Perkins 41, Lone Grove 7
Holland Hall 62, Checotah 0
Lincoln Christian 56, Vinita 6
Berryhill 28, Stigler 6
Class 2A
Eufaula 42, Keys 14
Lindsay 26, Bethel 21
Chandler 41, Perry 13
Vian 61, Atoka 0
Oklahoma Christian School 36, Prague 8
Marlow 63, Purcell 20
Washington 55, Comanche 20
Beggs 50, Seq-Claremore 20
Victory Christian 56, Adair 6
Antlers 22, Pocola 0
Metro Christian 41, Sperry 7
Crossing Christian 48, Alva 22
Community Christian 54, Davis 33
Class A
Elmore City-Pernell 42, Oklahoma Christian Academy 20
Colcord 53, Okemah 52
Mounds 62, Porter 21
Woodland 52, Quapaw 18
Cashion 48, Dibble 14
Burns Flat-Dill City 50, Mangum 34
Gore 61, Wewoka 0
Tonkawa 27, Wayne 0
Pawhuska 43, Hominy 12
MInco 21, Mooreland 14
Hooker 57, Apache 8
Morrison 42, Oklahoma Union 16
Ringling 53, Hinton 13
Stroud 18, Warner 0
Fairview 48, Cordell 6
Class B
Empire 48, Strother 29
Regent Prep 64, Covington-Douglas 28
Seiling 50, Ringwood 8
Keota 46, Weleetka 14
Garber 52, Foyil 0
Summit Christian 27, Quinton 22
Caddo 36, Snyder 26
Dewar 81, Cave Springs 6
Tipton 52, Southwest Covenant 6
Laverne 54, Cherokee 8
Davenport 48, Yale 0
Shattuck 48, Pond Creek-Hunter 0
Velma-Alma 50, Cyril 0
Pioneer 54, Drumright 0
Balko-Forgan 62, Okeene 8
Wetumka 56 Arkoma 28
Class C
Boise City 44, Maysville 14
Timberlake 54, Oaks 0
Maud 48, Welch 0
Wesleyan Christian 35, Sasakwa 16
Mountain View-Gotebo 64, Sharon-Mutual 0
Waynoka 46, Temple 0
Tyrone 57, Thackerville 12
Basketball scores
High school girls
Cimarron 48, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 33
Arapaho-Butler 63, Arnett 57
Blair 42, Fletcher 20
Canute 42, Sentinel 31
Fort Cobb-Broxton 50, Chattanooga 26
Duke 97, Olustee-Eldorado 17
Hammon 65, Erick 19
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 53, Vici 41
Sweetwater 30, Granite 24
High school boys
Big Pasture 65, Navajo 52
Lookeba-Sickles 68, Calumet 60
Drummond 17, Dover 46
Granite 84, Sweetwater 80 (overtime)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.