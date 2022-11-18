Friday’s games

Football playoffs

Second round scores

6A-1

Bixby 63, Enid 0

Jenks 34, Mustang 31

Tulsa Union 45, Broken Arrow 17

Owasso 41, Norman North 34

6A-2

Muskogee 18, Ponca City 0

Stillwater 56, Bartlesville 0

Deer Creek 45, Tulsa Washington 6

5A

Carl Albert 19, Del City 0

Grove 27, Guthrie 19

McAlester 60, Piedmont 42

Bishop McGuinness 35, Coweta 28

4A

Wagoner 13, Tuttle 10

Elk City 24, Hilldale 20

Cushing 42, Blanchard 7

Poteau 35, Clinton 28

3A

Verdigris 35, Perkins 14

Lincoln Christian 48, Kingfisher 12

Heritage Hall 55, Stigler 23

Metro Christian 49, Cascia Hall 19

2A

Idabel 24, Beggs 12

Seq. Claremore 35, Eufaula 7

Chandler 56, Frederick 21

Jones 27, Community Christian 20

Millwood 38, Lindsay 12

Washington 18, Oklahoma Christian 11

Kiefer 21, Vian 12

Victory Christian 48, Prague 20

A

Gore 56, Woodland 20

Ringling 28, Walters 22

Crescent 19, Mooreland 18

Colcord 35, Tonkawa 14

Hominy 56, Quapaw 6

Stroud 39, Commerce 20

Hooker 41, Wynnewood 32

Fairview 46, Christian Heritage 14

B

Velma-Alma 52, Ringwood 6

Oklahoma Bible 45, Waurika 0

Laverne 22, Covington-Douglas 0

Seiling 32, Hollis 14

Weleetka 72, Keota 26

Regent Prep 69, Quinton 20

Dewar 68, Pioneer 52

Wetumka 50, Caddo 44

C

Tipton 66, Maysville 8

Waynoka 64, Thackerville 14

Mountain View-Gotebo 34, Wesleyan Christian 20

Timberlake 64, Maud 24

Basketball

High school girls

Canton 74, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 9

Arapaho-Butler 40, Sentinel33

Arnett 70, Cheyenne-Reydon 28

Balko 59, Yarbrough-Hardesty 19

Buffalo 54, Beaver 12

Lomega 90, Burlington 30

Erick 50, Granite 21

Hammon 50, Leedey 19

Sharon-Mutual 43, Taloga 21

Tyrone 54, Texhoma 47

High school boys

Canton 74, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 21

Arapaho-Butler 57, Sentinel 55

Balko 61, Yarbrough-Hardesty 49

Buffalo 59, Beaver 27

Lomega 71, Burlington 50

Canute 63, Hydro-Eakly 46

Dover 64, Gracemton 33

Granite 73, Erick 59

