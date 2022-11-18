Friday’s games
Football playoffs
Second round scores
6A-1
Bixby 63, Enid 0
Jenks 34, Mustang 31
Tulsa Union 45, Broken Arrow 17
Owasso 41, Norman North 34
6A-2
Muskogee 18, Ponca City 0
Stillwater 56, Bartlesville 0
Deer Creek 45, Tulsa Washington 6
5A
Carl Albert 19, Del City 0
Grove 27, Guthrie 19
McAlester 60, Piedmont 42
Bishop McGuinness 35, Coweta 28
4A
Wagoner 13, Tuttle 10
Elk City 24, Hilldale 20
Cushing 42, Blanchard 7
Poteau 35, Clinton 28
3A
Verdigris 35, Perkins 14
Lincoln Christian 48, Kingfisher 12
Heritage Hall 55, Stigler 23
Metro Christian 49, Cascia Hall 19
2A
Idabel 24, Beggs 12
Seq. Claremore 35, Eufaula 7
Chandler 56, Frederick 21
Jones 27, Community Christian 20
Millwood 38, Lindsay 12
Washington 18, Oklahoma Christian 11
Kiefer 21, Vian 12
Victory Christian 48, Prague 20
A
Gore 56, Woodland 20
Ringling 28, Walters 22
Crescent 19, Mooreland 18
Colcord 35, Tonkawa 14
Hominy 56, Quapaw 6
Stroud 39, Commerce 20
Hooker 41, Wynnewood 32
Fairview 46, Christian Heritage 14
B
Velma-Alma 52, Ringwood 6
Oklahoma Bible 45, Waurika 0
Laverne 22, Covington-Douglas 0
Seiling 32, Hollis 14
Weleetka 72, Keota 26
Regent Prep 69, Quinton 20
Dewar 68, Pioneer 52
Wetumka 50, Caddo 44
C
Tipton 66, Maysville 8
Waynoka 64, Thackerville 14
Mountain View-Gotebo 34, Wesleyan Christian 20
Timberlake 64, Maud 24
Basketball
High school girls
Canton 74, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 9
Arapaho-Butler 40, Sentinel33
Arnett 70, Cheyenne-Reydon 28
Balko 59, Yarbrough-Hardesty 19
Buffalo 54, Beaver 12
Lomega 90, Burlington 30
Erick 50, Granite 21
Hammon 50, Leedey 19
Sharon-Mutual 43, Taloga 21
Tyrone 54, Texhoma 47
High school boys
Canton 74, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 21
Arapaho-Butler 57, Sentinel 55
Balko 61, Yarbrough-Hardesty 49
Buffalo 59, Beaver 27
Lomega 71, Burlington 50
Canute 63, Hydro-Eakly 46
Dover 64, Gracemton 33
Granite 73, Erick 59
