Friday's games

Ada 21, Tecumseh 13

Alex 64, Cyril 32

Anadarko 18, Perkins-Tryon 7

Antlers 46, Wilburton 24

Ardmore 54, OKC Southeast 16

Barnsdall 52, Claremore Christian 6

Beggs 50, Henryetta 13

Berryhill 59, Inola 7

Bishop Kelley 17, McAlester 14

Bixby 74, Bartlesville 7

Bristow 41, Miami 0

Buffalo 46, Sharon-Mutual 0

Cache 28, Bethany 20

Carl Albert 63, Guymon 0

Cashion 54, Watonga 12

Central High 44, Bray-Doyle 18

Chandler 36, Crossings Christian School 0

Checotah 53, Tulsa Webster 0

Chelsea 35, Chouteau-Mazie 20

Cherokee 46, Seiling 0

Choctaw 26, Booker T. Washington 22

Colcord 37, Central Sallisaw 6

Collinsville 77, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 7

Community Christian 41, Holdenville 8

Covington-Douglas 54, Waukomis 8

Crescent 27, Oklahoma Bible 20

Davenport 58, Strother 50

Dewar 69, Foyil 6

Dibble 37, Rush Springs 18

El Reno 37, Noble 0

Elmore City 42, Healdton 0

Empire 60, Wilson 14

Eufaula 47, Hartshorne 14

Fairview 23, Sayre 0

Fort Gibson 44, Muldrow 7

Geary 50, Corn Bible Academy 48

Gore 7, Warner 6

Harrah 59, OKC Classen Adv. 14

Hobart 21, Cordell 20

Holland Hall 52, Mannford 0

Hooker 50, Merritt 15

Jenks 6, Enid 0

Jones 46, Star Spencer 6

Kellyville 60, Meeker 26

Kingston 49, Plainview 14

Laverne 50, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 14

Lincoln Christian 61, Sequoyah Tahlequah 22

Locust Grove 44, Westville 0

Lone Grove 47, Pauls Valley 7

Luther 49, Blackwell 7

Madill 24, Dickson 14

Maud 58, Oaks 12

Medford 60, Deer Creek-Lamont 6

Metro Christian 42, Okmulgee 0

Midway 54, Bowlegs 0

Midwest City 34, Lawton 9

Minco 48, Carnegie 6

Oklahoma Union 53, Afton 6

Owasso 34, Union 14

Pawhuska 48, Commerce 14

Pawnee 36, Hominy 0

Poteau 38, Hilldale 24

Putnam City 14, Edmond North 7

Putnam North 60, OKC U.S. Grant 0

Quapaw 37, Wyandotte 6

Quinton 34, Keota 30

Regent Prep 48, Yale 0

Rejoice Christian School 34, Salina 24

Ringling 42, Stratford 0

Ringwood 44, Canton 28

Roland 41, Pocola 0

Sallisaw 18, McLain/TSST 12

Sand Springs 35, Ponca City 10

Sapulpa 61, Memorial 14

Sasakwa 48, Coyle 0

Sequoyah-Claremore 23, Kansas 6

Shawnee 33, Durant 12

Skiatook 42, Catoosa 3

Snyder 42, Velma-Alma 26

Southmoore 28, Moore 27

Sperry 52, Nowata 8

Stigler 35, Seminole 6

Sulphur 63, Little Axe 0

Summit Christian 47, Prue 0

Tuttle 42, Cushing 21

Tyrone 47, Boise City 0

Victory Christian 55, Morris 6

Vinita 41, Central 0

Wagoner 45, Cleveland 0

Waynoka 56, Beaver 6

Weleetka 14, Gans 8

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 56, Welch 0

Wewoka 26, Konawa 20

Yukon 28, Norman 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chickasha vs. Weatherford, ccd.

Morrison vs. Tonkawa, ccd.

Perry vs. Hennessey, ccd.

