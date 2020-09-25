Friday's games
Ada 21, Tecumseh 13
Alex 64, Cyril 32
Anadarko 18, Perkins-Tryon 7
Antlers 46, Wilburton 24
Ardmore 54, OKC Southeast 16
Barnsdall 52, Claremore Christian 6
Beggs 50, Henryetta 13
Berryhill 59, Inola 7
Bishop Kelley 17, McAlester 14
Bixby 74, Bartlesville 7
Bristow 41, Miami 0
Buffalo 46, Sharon-Mutual 0
Cache 28, Bethany 20
Carl Albert 63, Guymon 0
Cashion 54, Watonga 12
Central High 44, Bray-Doyle 18
Chandler 36, Crossings Christian School 0
Checotah 53, Tulsa Webster 0
Chelsea 35, Chouteau-Mazie 20
Cherokee 46, Seiling 0
Choctaw 26, Booker T. Washington 22
Colcord 37, Central Sallisaw 6
Collinsville 77, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 7
Community Christian 41, Holdenville 8
Covington-Douglas 54, Waukomis 8
Crescent 27, Oklahoma Bible 20
Davenport 58, Strother 50
Dewar 69, Foyil 6
Dibble 37, Rush Springs 18
El Reno 37, Noble 0
Elmore City 42, Healdton 0
Empire 60, Wilson 14
Eufaula 47, Hartshorne 14
Fairview 23, Sayre 0
Fort Gibson 44, Muldrow 7
Geary 50, Corn Bible Academy 48
Gore 7, Warner 6
Harrah 59, OKC Classen Adv. 14
Hobart 21, Cordell 20
Holland Hall 52, Mannford 0
Hooker 50, Merritt 15
Jenks 6, Enid 0
Jones 46, Star Spencer 6
Kellyville 60, Meeker 26
Kingston 49, Plainview 14
Laverne 50, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 14
Lincoln Christian 61, Sequoyah Tahlequah 22
Locust Grove 44, Westville 0
Lone Grove 47, Pauls Valley 7
Luther 49, Blackwell 7
Madill 24, Dickson 14
Maud 58, Oaks 12
Medford 60, Deer Creek-Lamont 6
Metro Christian 42, Okmulgee 0
Midway 54, Bowlegs 0
Midwest City 34, Lawton 9
Minco 48, Carnegie 6
Oklahoma Union 53, Afton 6
Owasso 34, Union 14
Pawhuska 48, Commerce 14
Pawnee 36, Hominy 0
Poteau 38, Hilldale 24
Putnam City 14, Edmond North 7
Putnam North 60, OKC U.S. Grant 0
Quapaw 37, Wyandotte 6
Quinton 34, Keota 30
Regent Prep 48, Yale 0
Rejoice Christian School 34, Salina 24
Ringling 42, Stratford 0
Ringwood 44, Canton 28
Roland 41, Pocola 0
Sallisaw 18, McLain/TSST 12
Sand Springs 35, Ponca City 10
Sapulpa 61, Memorial 14
Sasakwa 48, Coyle 0
Sequoyah-Claremore 23, Kansas 6
Shawnee 33, Durant 12
Skiatook 42, Catoosa 3
Snyder 42, Velma-Alma 26
Southmoore 28, Moore 27
Sperry 52, Nowata 8
Stigler 35, Seminole 6
Sulphur 63, Little Axe 0
Summit Christian 47, Prue 0
Tuttle 42, Cushing 21
Tyrone 47, Boise City 0
Victory Christian 55, Morris 6
Vinita 41, Central 0
Wagoner 45, Cleveland 0
Waynoka 56, Beaver 6
Weleetka 14, Gans 8
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 56, Welch 0
Wewoka 26, Konawa 20
Yukon 28, Norman 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chickasha vs. Weatherford, ccd.
Morrison vs. Tonkawa, ccd.
Perry vs. Hennessey, ccd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.