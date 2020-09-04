Week 1 games
Alex 66, Tipton 20
Anadarko 48, Elgin 14
Antlers 50, Talihina 0
Ardmore 21, Ada 0
Atoka 33, Coalgate 14
Balko 50, Beaver 0
Barnsdall 44, Foyil 8
Bartlesville 34, Claremore 10
Bentonville West, Ark. 41, Muskogee 0
Bethel 28, Meeker 8
Bishop Kelley 28, Sand Springs 24
Bixby 42, Jenks 35
Booker T. Washington 15, Del City 13
Bray-Doyle 60, Ryan 6
Broken Arrow 14, Union 7
Burns Flat-Dill City 12, Carnegie 6
Cache 43, Altus 0
Caddo 34, Wilson 6
Caney Valley 42, Hulbert 0
Canton 56, Geary 16
Carl Albert 41, Midwest City 26
Cashion 49, Perry 13
Chandler 48, Stroud 0
Checotah 30, Hugo 14
Chelsea 63, Nowata 14
Chisholm 19, Fairview 8
Christian Heritage Academy 42, Stratford 20
Clinton 26, Woodward 21
Collinsville 34, Oologah 24
Comanche 30, Dickson 20
Community Christian 44, Bridge Creek 7
Covington-Douglas 58, Medford 12
Crescent 41, North Rock Creek 0
Cushing 19, Bristow 15
Davenport 46, Weleetka 0
Davis 28, Pauls Valley 7
Depew 36, Wetumka 20
Dewar 52, Regent Prep 18
Durant 42, Madill 14
Dustin 15, Paoli 0
Elk City 62, OKC Southeast 29
Enid 19, Ponca City 17
Fort Gibson 17, Tecumseh 13
Fox 58, Maud 16
Frederick 21, Elmore City 6
Galena, Kan. 40, Commerce 22
Gravette, Ark. 22, Inola 20
Grove 42, Vinita 32
Guthrie 43, Putnam West 20
Hilldale 54, Tulsa Rogers 0
Hinton 14, Hennessey 13
Holland Hall 49, Cascia Hall 0
Hollis 54, Temple 6
Jay 14, Miami 6
John Marshall 51, Bethany 20
Kellyville 62, Kiefer 41
Kingston 34, Idabel 12
Konawa 22, Keys (Park Hill) 7
Kremlin-Hillsdale 30, Corn Bible Academy 0
Lawton 39, Duncan 12
Lexington 21, Allen 7
Lincoln, Ark. 21, Westville 0
MacArthur 55, Eisenhower 34
Mangum 39, Merritt 11
Marlow 24, Chickasha 21
Maysville 50, Central High 0
Memorial 15, Central 12
Metro Christian 44, NOAH 7
Minco 14, Dibble 6
Mountain View-Gotebo 30, Snyder 6
Noble 21, Blanchard 7
Oklahoma Bible 8, Casady 0
Oklahoma Christian School 40, Morrison 8
Owasso 31, Fayetteville, Ark. 17
Pawhuska 60, Victory Christian 47
Pawnee 38, Mooreland 14
Piedmont 31, El Reno 7
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 46, Cyril 0
Porter Consolidated 18, Mounds 14
Porum 24, South Coffeyville 6
Prague 38, Henryetta 0
Prue 50, Copan 0
Pryor 44, Catoosa 13
Purcell 35, Lindsay 28
Putnam North 31, Putnam City 6
Rogers, Ark. 42, Stilwell 7
Roland 28, Valliant 12
Rush Springs 7, Cordell 3
Sapulpa 61, Tulsa Edison 14
Sasakwa 56, Olive 6
Seminole 21, Harrah 6
Shiloh Christian, Ark. 34, Poteau 28
Skiatook 31, Glenpool 7
Spiro 34, Hartshorne 13
Springdale, Ark. 46, Choctaw 18
Star Spencer 28, Douglass 12
Stigler 45, Adair 6
Stillwater 45, Edmond Santa Fe 32
Strother 40, Keota 32
Sunray, Texas 41, Hooker 6
Tahlequah 27, McLain/TSST 2
Texhoma 52, Booker, Texas 8
Timberlake 52, Ringwood 6
Tulsa East Central 73, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 6
Tuttle 23, Plainview 12
Tyrone 68, Turpin 26
Verdigris 45, Sperry 6
Vian 42, Eufaula 12
Wagoner 28, Coweta 0
Warner 37, Savanna 0
Washington 31, Sulphur 20
Watts 66, Welch 16
Waynoka 56, Okeene 32
Weatherford 50, Kingfisher 49
Webbers Falls 46, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 14
Westmoore 30, Moore 14
Wewoka 33, Holdenville 12
Woodland 34, Oklahoma Union 30
Yale 30, Drumright 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dewey vs. Quapaw, ccd.
Edmond North vs. Edmond Memorial, ccd.
Lexington vs. Little Axe, ccd.
Morris vs. Okemah, ccd.
Okmulgee vs. Tulsa Webster, ccd.
Rejoice Christian School vs. Beggs, ccd.
Ringling vs. Hobart, ccd.
Sallisaw vs. McAlester, ccd.
Southwest Covenant vs. Summit Christian, ccd.
Waurika vs. Grandfield, ccd.
Wynnewood vs. Lone Grove, ccd.
