Dawson Frazier of Mooreland picks up some yardage against Pawnee in high school football action at Enterline Field in Mooreland on Friday night. Pawnee won the game 38-14. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Week 1 games

Alex 66, Tipton 20

Anadarko 48, Elgin 14

Antlers 50, Talihina 0

Ardmore 21, Ada 0

Atoka 33, Coalgate 14

Balko 50, Beaver 0

Barnsdall 44, Foyil 8

Bartlesville 34, Claremore 10

Bentonville West, Ark. 41, Muskogee 0

Bethel 28, Meeker 8

Bishop Kelley 28, Sand Springs 24

Bixby 42, Jenks 35

Booker T. Washington 15, Del City 13

Bray-Doyle 60, Ryan 6

Broken Arrow 14, Union 7

Burns Flat-Dill City 12, Carnegie 6

Cache 43, Altus 0

Caddo 34, Wilson 6

Caney Valley 42, Hulbert 0

Canton 56, Geary 16

Carl Albert 41, Midwest City 26

Cashion 49, Perry 13

Chandler 48, Stroud 0

Checotah 30, Hugo 14

Chelsea 63, Nowata 14

Chisholm 19, Fairview 8

Christian Heritage Academy 42, Stratford 20

Clinton 26, Woodward 21

Collinsville 34, Oologah 24

Comanche 30, Dickson 20

Community Christian 44, Bridge Creek 7

Covington-Douglas 58, Medford 12

Crescent 41, North Rock Creek 0

Cushing 19, Bristow 15

Davenport 46, Weleetka 0

Davis 28, Pauls Valley 7

Depew 36, Wetumka 20

Dewar 52, Regent Prep 18

Durant 42, Madill 14

Dustin 15, Paoli 0

Elk City 62, OKC Southeast 29

Enid 19, Ponca City 17

Fort Gibson 17, Tecumseh 13

Fox 58, Maud 16

Frederick 21, Elmore City 6

Galena, Kan. 40, Commerce 22

Gravette, Ark. 22, Inola 20

Grove 42, Vinita 32

Guthrie 43, Putnam West 20

Hilldale 54, Tulsa Rogers 0

Hinton 14, Hennessey 13

Holland Hall 49, Cascia Hall 0

Hollis 54, Temple 6

Jay 14, Miami 6

John Marshall 51, Bethany 20

Kellyville 62, Kiefer 41

Kingston 34, Idabel 12

Konawa 22, Keys (Park Hill) 7

Kremlin-Hillsdale 30, Corn Bible Academy 0

Lawton 39, Duncan 12

Lexington 21, Allen 7

Lincoln, Ark. 21, Westville 0

MacArthur 55, Eisenhower 34

Mangum 39, Merritt 11

Marlow 24, Chickasha 21

Maysville 50, Central High 0

Memorial 15, Central 12

Metro Christian 44, NOAH 7

Minco 14, Dibble 6

Mountain View-Gotebo 30, Snyder 6

Noble 21, Blanchard 7

Oklahoma Bible 8, Casady 0

Oklahoma Christian School 40, Morrison 8

Owasso 31, Fayetteville, Ark. 17

Pawhuska 60, Victory Christian 47

Pawnee 38, Mooreland 14

Piedmont 31, El Reno 7

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 46, Cyril 0

Porter Consolidated 18, Mounds 14

Porum 24, South Coffeyville 6

Prague 38, Henryetta 0

Prue 50, Copan 0

Pryor 44, Catoosa 13

Purcell 35, Lindsay 28

Putnam North 31, Putnam City 6

Rogers, Ark. 42, Stilwell 7

Roland 28, Valliant 12

Rush Springs 7, Cordell 3

Sapulpa 61, Tulsa Edison 14

Sasakwa 56, Olive 6

Seminole 21, Harrah 6

Shiloh Christian, Ark. 34, Poteau 28

Skiatook 31, Glenpool 7

Spiro 34, Hartshorne 13

Springdale, Ark. 46, Choctaw 18

Star Spencer 28, Douglass 12

Stigler 45, Adair 6

Stillwater 45, Edmond Santa Fe 32

Strother 40, Keota 32

Sunray, Texas 41, Hooker 6

Tahlequah 27, McLain/TSST 2

Texhoma 52, Booker, Texas 8

Timberlake 52, Ringwood 6

Tulsa East Central 73, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 6

Tuttle 23, Plainview 12

Tyrone 68, Turpin 26

Verdigris 45, Sperry 6

Vian 42, Eufaula 12

Wagoner 28, Coweta 0

Warner 37, Savanna 0

Washington 31, Sulphur 20

Watts 66, Welch 16

Waynoka 56, Okeene 32

Weatherford 50, Kingfisher 49

Webbers Falls 46, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 14

Westmoore 30, Moore 14

Wewoka 33, Holdenville 12

Woodland 34, Oklahoma Union 30

Yale 30, Drumright 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dewey vs. Quapaw, ccd.

Edmond North vs. Edmond Memorial, ccd.

Lexington vs. Little Axe, ccd.

Morris vs. Okemah, ccd.

Okmulgee vs. Tulsa Webster, ccd.

Rejoice Christian School vs. Beggs, ccd.

Ringling vs. Hobart, ccd.

Sallisaw vs. McAlester, ccd.

Southwest Covenant vs. Summit Christian, ccd.

Waurika vs. Grandfield, ccd.

Wynnewood vs. Lone Grove, ccd.

