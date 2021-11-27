Friday's Oklahoma high school football playoff scores

Class C

Timberlake 64, Tyrone 14

Mountain View-Gotebo 48, Waynoka 2

Class B

Laverne 68, Summit Christian 9

Shattuck 30, Pioneer 14

Balko-Forgan 58, Davenport 12

Dewar 86, Seiling 52

Class A

Cashion 41, Woodland 22

Pawhuska 47, Elmore City 0

Ringling 42, Pawnee 32

Morrison 12, Tonkawa 0

Class 2A

Beggs 48, Crossings Christian 12

Marlow 38, Cascia Hall 7

Eufaula 31, Oklahoma Christian School 14

Washington 54, Rejoice Christian 28

Class 3A

Lincoln Christian 27, Heritage Hall 20

Holland Hall 35, Verdigris 6

Class 4A

Poteau 28, Tuttle 21

Clinton 17, Elk City 7

Class 5A

McaAlester 42, Lawton MacArthur 13

Collinsville 27, Carl Albert 20

