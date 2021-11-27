Friday's Oklahoma high school football playoff scores
Class C
Timberlake 64, Tyrone 14
Mountain View-Gotebo 48, Waynoka 2
Class B
Laverne 68, Summit Christian 9
Shattuck 30, Pioneer 14
Balko-Forgan 58, Davenport 12
Dewar 86, Seiling 52
Class A
Cashion 41, Woodland 22
Pawhuska 47, Elmore City 0
Ringling 42, Pawnee 32
Morrison 12, Tonkawa 0
Class 2A
Beggs 48, Crossings Christian 12
Marlow 38, Cascia Hall 7
Eufaula 31, Oklahoma Christian School 14
Washington 54, Rejoice Christian 28
Class 3A
Lincoln Christian 27, Heritage Hall 20
Holland Hall 35, Verdigris 6
Class 4A
Poteau 28, Tuttle 21
Clinton 17, Elk City 7
Class 5A
McaAlester 42, Lawton MacArthur 13
Collinsville 27, Carl Albert 20
