Wildcats advance

Seiling defenders Cody Peaster (3), Brock Gore (1) and Kaden Manuel (9) bring down a Caddo runner after a short gain in Friday's Class B playoff game in Seiling. The host Wildcats routed Caddo 60-14 to earn a spot in the state quarterfinals against defending champion Dewar. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Football

Second round of high school playoffs in Oklahoma Friday.

Class C

Waynoka 44, Maud 6

Mountain View-Gotebo 70, Wesleyan Christian 19

Tyrone 54, Midway 8

Timberlake 46, Boise City 0

Class B

Pioneer 54, Wetumka 8

Laverne 50, Tipton 0

Dewar 58, Garber 8

Davenport 54, Keota 6

Seiling 60, Caddo 14

Balko-Forgan 52, Empire 6

Shattuck 44, Velma-Alma 26

Summit Christian 58, Regent Prep 40

Class A

Cashion 55, Hooker 6

Pawhuska 53, Colcord 29

Woodland 20, Gore 19

Ringling 72, Minco 12

Morrison 42, Stroud 8

Tonkawa 18, Fairview 15

Elmore City-Pernell 30, Burns Flat-Dill City 8

Pawnee 38, Mounds 26

Class 2A

Eufaula 56, Metro Christian 21

Beggs 44, Vian 24

Washington 52, Jones 21

Oklahoma Christian 28, Community Christian 0

Marlow 38, Chandler 7

Cascia Hall 33, Victory Christian 21

Rejoice Christian 62, Antlers 0

Crossing Christian 55, Lindsay 20

Class 3A

Verdigris 37, Plainview 20

Holland Hall 34, Perkins 14

Heritage Hall 56, Berryhill 25

Lincoln Christian 35, Sulphur 7

Class 4A

Elk City 45, Grove 24

Clinton 30, Bristow 7

Tuttle 28, Wagoner 0

Poteau 45, Blanchard 14

Class 5A

Lawton MacArthur 40, Pryor 0

Collinsville 56, Bishop McGuinness 35

McAlester 27, Guthrie 21

Carl Albert 14, Coweta 7

Class 6A-2

Bixby 48, Stillwater 6

Deer Creek 20, Sand Springs 17

Class 6A-1

Jenks 17, Mustang 10

Union 17, Broken Arrow 14

High school basketball

Boys

Sentinel 43, Arapaho-Butler 40

Lomega 70, Burlington 54

Calumet 66, Hammon 44

Hydro-Eakly 44, Canute 30

Shidler 76, Copan 38

Corn Bible Academy 66, Sweetwater 61 (overtime)

Duke 97, Cement 26

Leedey 45, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 40

Girls

Arapaho-Butler 35, Sentinel 29

Arnett 52, Cheyenne-Reydon 46

Beaver 70, Buffalo 50

Hammon 40, Calumet 39

Duke 103, Cement 47

Corn Bible Academy 47, Sweetwater 41 (overtime)

Erick 59, Granite 27

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 46, Leedey 27

Riverside 52, Fort Cobb-Broxton 37

