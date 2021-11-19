Football
Second round of high school playoffs in Oklahoma Friday.
Class C
Waynoka 44, Maud 6
Mountain View-Gotebo 70, Wesleyan Christian 19
Tyrone 54, Midway 8
Timberlake 46, Boise City 0
Class B
Pioneer 54, Wetumka 8
Laverne 50, Tipton 0
Dewar 58, Garber 8
Davenport 54, Keota 6
Seiling 60, Caddo 14
Balko-Forgan 52, Empire 6
Shattuck 44, Velma-Alma 26
Summit Christian 58, Regent Prep 40
Class A
Cashion 55, Hooker 6
Pawhuska 53, Colcord 29
Woodland 20, Gore 19
Ringling 72, Minco 12
Morrison 42, Stroud 8
Tonkawa 18, Fairview 15
Elmore City-Pernell 30, Burns Flat-Dill City 8
Pawnee 38, Mounds 26
Class 2A
Eufaula 56, Metro Christian 21
Beggs 44, Vian 24
Washington 52, Jones 21
Oklahoma Christian 28, Community Christian 0
Marlow 38, Chandler 7
Cascia Hall 33, Victory Christian 21
Rejoice Christian 62, Antlers 0
Crossing Christian 55, Lindsay 20
Class 3A
Verdigris 37, Plainview 20
Holland Hall 34, Perkins 14
Heritage Hall 56, Berryhill 25
Lincoln Christian 35, Sulphur 7
Class 4A
Elk City 45, Grove 24
Clinton 30, Bristow 7
Tuttle 28, Wagoner 0
Poteau 45, Blanchard 14
Class 5A
Lawton MacArthur 40, Pryor 0
Collinsville 56, Bishop McGuinness 35
McAlester 27, Guthrie 21
Carl Albert 14, Coweta 7
Class 6A-2
Bixby 48, Stillwater 6
Deer Creek 20, Sand Springs 17
Class 6A-1
Jenks 17, Mustang 10
Union 17, Broken Arrow 14
High school basketball
Boys
Sentinel 43, Arapaho-Butler 40
Lomega 70, Burlington 54
Calumet 66, Hammon 44
Hydro-Eakly 44, Canute 30
Shidler 76, Copan 38
Corn Bible Academy 66, Sweetwater 61 (overtime)
Duke 97, Cement 26
Leedey 45, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 40
Girls
Arapaho-Butler 35, Sentinel 29
Arnett 52, Cheyenne-Reydon 46
Beaver 70, Buffalo 50
Hammon 40, Calumet 39
Duke 103, Cement 47
Corn Bible Academy 47, Sweetwater 41 (overtime)
Erick 59, Granite 27
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 46, Leedey 27
Riverside 52, Fort Cobb-Broxton 37
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.