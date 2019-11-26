Friday's Oklahoma high school playoff games

Class 5A Semifinals

At Western Heights

Tulsa Kelley (8-4) vs. McGuinness (10-2), 1 p.m.

Carl Albert (11-1) vs. Piedmont (10-2), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Semifinals

At Noble

Weatherford (10-2) vs. Tuttle (11-1), 1 p.m.

At Jenks

Wagoner (10-2) vs. Poteau (11-1), 7 p.m.

Class 3A Semifinals

At Cushing

Heritage Hall (11-0) vs. Lincoln Christian (12-0), 7 p. m.

At Noble

Plainview (10-1) vs. Verdigris (10-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A Quarterfinals

Lindsay (10-2) at Beggs (10-2), 7 p.m.

Washington (12-0) at Metro Christian (12-0), 7 p.m.

Vian (11-1) at Adair (11-1), 7 p.m.

Sperry (12-0) at Kingston (11-1)

Class A Quarterfinals

Rejoice Christian (12-0) at Thomas (9-3), 7 p.m.

Ringling (10-1) at Pawhuska (11-1), 7 p.m.

Mangum (11-1) at Pawnee (11-0), 7 p.m.

Cashion (11-0) at Barnsdall (9-3)

Class B Quarterfinals

Dewar (12-0) at Shattuck (11-0), 7 p.m.

Davenport (10-2) at Pioneer (9-3), 7 p.m.

Cherokee (11-1) at Canadian (12-0)

Alex (10-2) at Regent Prep (12-0), 7 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

At Northwestern

Pond Creek-Hunter (12-0) vs. Timberlake, (9-3), 7 p.m.

At Southwestern

Tipton (8-3) vs. Waynoka (9-3), 7 p.m.

