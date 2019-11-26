Friday's Oklahoma high school playoff games
Class 5A Semifinals
At Western Heights
Tulsa Kelley (8-4) vs. McGuinness (10-2), 1 p.m.
Carl Albert (11-1) vs. Piedmont (10-2), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Semifinals
At Noble
Weatherford (10-2) vs. Tuttle (11-1), 1 p.m.
At Jenks
Wagoner (10-2) vs. Poteau (11-1), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Semifinals
At Cushing
Heritage Hall (11-0) vs. Lincoln Christian (12-0), 7 p. m.
At Noble
Plainview (10-1) vs. Verdigris (10-2), 7 p.m.
Class 2A Quarterfinals
Lindsay (10-2) at Beggs (10-2), 7 p.m.
Washington (12-0) at Metro Christian (12-0), 7 p.m.
Vian (11-1) at Adair (11-1), 7 p.m.
Sperry (12-0) at Kingston (11-1)
Class A Quarterfinals
Rejoice Christian (12-0) at Thomas (9-3), 7 p.m.
Ringling (10-1) at Pawhuska (11-1), 7 p.m.
Mangum (11-1) at Pawnee (11-0), 7 p.m.
Cashion (11-0) at Barnsdall (9-3)
Class B Quarterfinals
Dewar (12-0) at Shattuck (11-0), 7 p.m.
Davenport (10-2) at Pioneer (9-3), 7 p.m.
Cherokee (11-1) at Canadian (12-0)
Alex (10-2) at Regent Prep (12-0), 7 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
At Northwestern
Pond Creek-Hunter (12-0) vs. Timberlake, (9-3), 7 p.m.
At Southwestern
Tipton (8-3) vs. Waynoka (9-3), 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.