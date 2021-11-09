First round pairings for the Oklahoma High School football playoffs. Game time is either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Check with your school for the kickoff time.

Football playoff pairings

Class 6A-1

Norman North at Jenks

Edmond Santa Fe at Mustang

Yukon at Tulsa Union

Owasso at Broken Arrow

Class 6A-II

Sand Springs at Del City

Deer Creek at Choctaw

Putnam North at Bixby

Tulsa Washington at Stillwater

Class 5A

Piedmont at Lawton MacArthur

Tulsa Kelley at Pryor

Sapulpa at McAlester

Noble at Guthrie

El Reno at Carl Albert

Tahlequah at Coweta

Shawnee at Collinsville

McGuinness at Ardmore

Class 4A

Harrah at Clinton

Bristow at Broken Bow

Fort Gibson at Grove

Elk City at Cushing

Newcastle at Tuttle

Hilldale at Wagoner

Catoosa at Poteau

Blanchard at Bethany

Class 3A

Pauls Valley at Heritage Hall

Stigler at Berryhill

Vinita at Lincoln Christian

Anadarko at Sulphur

Kingfisher at Plainview

Verdigris at Seminole

Checotah at Holland Hall

Lone Grove at Perkins

Class 2A

Prague at Oklahoma Christian

Davis at Community Christian

Keys at Eufaula

Metro Christian at Sperry

Purcell at Marlow

Perry at Chandler

Adair at Beggs

Hugo at Cascia Hall

Seq. Claremore at Victory Christian

Alva at Crossings Christian

Bethel at Lindsay

Kiefer at Rejoice Christian

Pocola at Antlers

Comanche at Washington

Jones at Luther

Class A

Cordell at Fairview

Wayne at Tonkawa

Oklahoma Union at Morrison

Stroud at Warner

Hinton at Ringling

Mooreland at Minco

Porter at Mounds

Pawnee at Commerce

Hominy at Pawhuska

Colcord at Okemah

Burns Flat-Dill City at Mangum

Oklahoma Christian Academy at Elmore City

Wewoka at Gore

Quapaw at Woodland

Dibble at Cashion

Apache at Hooker

Class B

Cherokee at Laverne

Southwest Covenant at Tipton

Quinton at Summit Christian

Covington-Douglas at Regent Prep

Cyril at Velma-Alma

Shattuck at Pond Creek-Hunter

Drumright at Pioneer

Arkoma at Wetumka

Cave Springs at Dewar

Foyil at Garber

Seiling at Ringwood

Snyder at Caddo

Yale at Davenport

Weleetka at Keota

Strother at Empire

Okeene at Balko-Forgan

Class C

Thackerville at Tyrone

Bluejacket at Midway

Oaks at Timberlake

Boise City at Maysville

Sharon-Mutual at Mountain View-Gotebo

Sasakwa at Wesleyan Christian

Welch at Maud

Temple at Waynoka

