The High Plains Technology Center board will hold its monthly meeting on March 2 at 5:30 p.m.
The agenda includes the presentation of the FY 19 audit report by Chas W. Carroll auditing firm then a discussion, review and vote to receive the report.
Also on the agenda is the superintendent's report and a proposed executive session for the evaluation and reemployment of instructors/coordinators for FY 21, then a vote on the matter in open session.
That is followed by a discussion on approving the contract for the audit of the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year to be conducted during the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year.
Also on tap are policy book updates, general fund encumbrances, the activity fund and a treasurer's report.
The meeting is held in the tech center's board room, 3921 34th St. in Woodward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.