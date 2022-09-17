Karsen Stephens is a student of the Diesel Program at High Plains Technology Center and also suffers from Ataxia which is a rare neurological disease. It affects a person’s ability to walk, talk and use fine motor skills and is progressive. It can be inherited but it can also affect a person with no family history.
Diesel instructor Jayme Spillman noticed Stephens’ ability to walk had been deteriorating and discussed with the other students about his idea of getting Stephens a track chair. The students agreed it would be a great idea.
“We live in Northwest Oklahoma and there are a lot of good people. When I saw a young man in need, I knew there were good people willing to help. We live here because we want to live in a small town where we all help one another. Our kids are our greatest investment, thank you to all that were involved,” Spillman said.
Students donated some funds to the cause and began fundraising. Word spread and several local businesses and individuals wanted to contribute. A total of $15,000 was raised for the customized track chair for Stephens.
“When the others were first thinking about getting me the track chair, I wasn’t sure how they were going to customize it but I was able to pick out the color. I ended up choosing tan because I really enjoy hunting and I could blend in. The color was way better than what I thought it was going to be.” Stephens said.
Individuals with Ataxia often require the use of wheelchairs and walkers, and/or scooters to aid in their mobility. Many research efforts are currently underway to find more effective treatments. Staying active for as long as possible is an important part of the treatment plan, according to the National Ataxia Foundation (NAF).
“I was told how to use it by Mr. Spillman and the class. They said that when I go hunting with it, I can tie a deer to it and easily pull it back with me and I won’t get stuck. I can also mount my gun on it. This will help me quite a bit with the freedom of being mobile. I thought that was pretty cool,” Stephens continued.
“The day I got it, I took it home and drove it around everywhere. I could easily go anywhere and could not get it stuck. I started this course last year and have had no issues with anyone treating me differently. They are probably the best class I’ve ever had. They are supportive of everything I have gone through and I believe it is also from Mr. Spillman’s leadership. I want to thank everyone that was involved with the fundraiser and donated to allow me to get this amazing track chair,” Stephens added.
Another interesting fact is that September 25th happens to be International Ataxia Awareness Day each year. NAF works to educate the general public and the medical community about Ataxia. They also provide support and funding to scientists and top researchers who are looking for better treatment options and a cure.
“Its been so neat to see the love and support Karsen has from his instructor and peers. Other students would give Karsen piggy back rides or help him as he walked the halls before he received the chair and now they move stuff out of his way so he can maneuver around the shop in his track,” said Marketing Coordinator at HPTC, Katie Shirley.
Visit www.ataxia.org to learn more about this rare disease.
