High Plains Technology Center will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7 via Zoom online.
The regular meeting on Monday was canceled.
The board will discuss possibly granting emergency powers to Superintendent Dwight Hughes, changing the school calendar and ensuring employee pay.
Reorganizing the HPTC Board of Education will also be considered: Lonnie Baggs as President, Gary Stocking as Vice President, Ray Yauk as Clerk and Carol Bradley and Eric Simmons as members.
Hughes will give the board a monthly update before going into executive session to discuss evaluation and reemployment of several support staff and coordinators.
The board will also review the Center’s marketing and communications plan for 2020 through 2021 and CLEP plan.
The Fiscal Year 2020 general fund encumbrance number 773 through 812 in the amount of $33,818 will be discussed.
The March 2020 activity fund report and treasurer’s report will both be reviewed by the board, in addition to any unforeseen new business.
Note: For anyone who would like to attend, the Zoom link is: https://zoom.us/i/964973990?pwd=NmkyUUtYVVverUUIXRHNNUUJldzlhdz09. Meeting ID: 964 973 990. Password: 002879.
Dial by your location +1(346) 248-7799US and Board Room, High Plains Technology Center, 3921 34th St., Woodward, OK 73801.
