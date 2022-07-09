On Friday, July 1st HighPlains Technology Center hosted the Rural STEM Educator - Professional Development group and gave them a tour of the Wind Tech Program and Wind Safety Training.
This professional development group is exclusively for rural math and science teachers in Oklahoma. It is supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation, and facilitated by faculty from the OU College of Engineering and ECU College of Education.
The purpose of the group is for rural teachers to learn principles of sustainable energy engineering to bring back to their schools and classrooms. The teachers spend 6-7 weeks of the summer doing real research and develop curriculum to take back to their classrooms.
