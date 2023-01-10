The High Plains Technology Center Legacy Awards on Monday also hosted the unveiling of HPTC’s new medical wing, the Sue Mitchell Health Suite, named after the HPTCs first nursing instructor. The nursing program started in 1982.
After the awards were given out, students and family members of Mitchell took to the stage to tell stories of her positive effect on their lives. Everyone showed great respect and appreciation for Mitchell and her work ethic.
The funding behind the tech center’s new medical wing was fueled by a committee of people who wanted to donate to the High Plains. The committee raised $87,150 plus a five percent match from the Community Foundation of Oklahoma.
High Plains also gave out service awards to nine instructors and employees.
Five year awards went to Danna Goss, Richard Kirksey and Lisa Steadman.
Receiving 10 year awards were Pake Carlson, Jennifer Dew and Sandi Lilies.
Twenty five year service awards went to Tony Haskins, Amber Riley and David Stone.
