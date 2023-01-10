Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Wednesday... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, DRY FUELS, AND BREEZY CONDITIONS FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS... * TIMING...Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. * WINDS...West southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...70 to 80 degrees. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&